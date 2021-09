After getting some insight into what went down during double-eviction night, we crown a new HOH and the game heats up. Tonight's episode of Big Brother is a bit of a weird one. Usually we have a few days to digest the previous eviction and then watch the action play out on Sunday, but because this episode was moved to Friday there's only so much taped footage to really tap into. So this is a pretty disjointed and repetitive episode, but nonetheless we do get some insight into the double-eviction night and a new HOH who will be guaranteed a spot in the final 3, so let's get to it.

