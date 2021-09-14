Pittsburgh City Council approves American Rescue Plan allocation, Councilor Gross dissents

Pittsburgh’s city council passed four bills on Sept. 14 to approve the transfer of more than $90 million of federal funds given to the city by the American Rescue Plan. Despite the disapproval from City Councilor Deb Gross (D-Highland Park), the vote means that funds plan to be divided between more than $74 million to Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), $80,000 to Pittsburgh’s Parking Authority, more than $17 million to Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, and $2.5 million to the OnePGH fund, the nonprofit created by Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto that has been met with some criticism.