CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

To the Editor: Viruses and Vaccines

theameryfreepress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been controversy on COVID 19 vaccines and measures to contain the pandemic. Let’s look at history to understand suggestions made by scientist and medical officials since this pandemic started. The “Spanish flu,” 1918-1919, killed an estimated 675,000 Americans and 50 million people worldwide. There were no vaccines, only limited research facilities existed during this time. The United States used many methods to prevent the spread of Spanish flu – closed schools, wore masks, avoid large events, held events outside, no spitting. Some western states’ cities adopted mask ordinances, argued wearing a mask was a patriotic duty. Citizens listened to experts and their efforts worked. Because of World War I and this deadly pandemic, medical innovations and researchers developed techniques to identify causes and treatments for diseases. Today, there are hundreds of virus research facilities around the world. Government and public university facilities are highly regulated, but those at companies, organizations, and private colleges are not. DW (German news) has two Doc Films that provide excellent information, “Good Virus, Bad Virus” and “Plague Island.” DW.com, Latest programs, Doc Films.

www.theameryfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Virus Expert Says These 4 Things Stop COVID

The coronavirus is ravaging America, as even vaccinated people can spread the new Delta variant. How can you stay safe? Virus expert Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, has some essential words advice and shared them during a recent press briefing. Read on for five points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ABC 15 News

Unheard Concerns: Thousands blame COVID-19 vaccine for hearing problems

More than 10,000 Americans have reported tinnitus as a possible side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine, and some are now questioning why the FDA and CDC are not taking a deeper look into their claims about hearing problems. Did you experience tinnitus or other hearing issues after getting coronavirus or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maurice Hilleman
Best Life

99 Percent of COVID Cases in the U.S. Have This in Common, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought more change to our daily lives than any other event in living memory. But strangely, the very virus that's responsible for all that change has also evolved significantly since its earliest days as well. As each new strain of the novel coronavirus has brought new challenges, they've also raised new concerns about tackling the next phase of the virus's spread. And now, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the one common trait among 99 percent of all new COVID-19 cases across the U.S. is that they were caused by the Delta variant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
International Business Times

2,675 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 11,440 Breakthrough Cases Hospitalized

More than 2,600 fully vaccinated Americans have died of COVID-19 as the country continues to see a rise in the number of breakthrough hospitalizations, the latest data showed. According to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 2,675 Americans died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated as of Sept. 7. Among the total breakthrough deaths, 87% were people aged 65 and older, 44% were female patients and 21% were patients who were either asymptomatic or whose deaths were not COVID-related.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF

‘Superbug’ fungus found spreading between patients in two cities, health officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The “superbug” outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
DALLAS, WV
EatThis

Virus Expert Says Kids May Have Vaccine By Halloween

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rise among children 11 and under—those too young to get vaccinated—parents of these kids are increasingly concerned: When can my child, they wonder, get their vaccine??? To provide a "best case" timeline, Dr. Scott Goittlieb, the former FDA commission and current board member of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Vaccines#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Spanish#Americans#German#Doc Films#The New York Times#Asian#Adfontes Com
deseret.com

This group of people are really protected against the delta variant

Some new real-world U.K. data suggests that fully vaccinated people who caught COVID-19 while vaccinated are the group who has the best protection against the delta variant. Business Insider reports that the study shows the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine offer good protection against the delta variant. But, it still offers less than it did against earlier variants.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
beaconjournal.com

Letter to the editor on how unequal global vaccine distribution affects COVID spread

Globally, access to COVID-19 vaccines is a major challenge, with fewer than than 2% of people from low-income countries being vaccinated. The effects of this are widespread, including not only the primary health effects, but the secondary effects. As my friend in Uganda recently told me, because of new COVID-19 lockdowns, children are being kept from school, and unplanned pregnancies of young women are climbing because of this.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy