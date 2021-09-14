To the Editor: Viruses and Vaccines

There has been controversy on COVID 19 vaccines and measures to contain the pandemic. Let’s look at history to understand suggestions made by scientist and medical officials since this pandemic started. The “Spanish flu,” 1918-1919, killed an estimated 675,000 Americans and 50 million people worldwide. There were no vaccines, only limited research facilities existed during this time. The United States used many methods to prevent the spread of Spanish flu – closed schools, wore masks, avoid large events, held events outside, no spitting. Some western states’ cities adopted mask ordinances, argued wearing a mask was a patriotic duty. Citizens listened to experts and their efforts worked. Because of World War I and this deadly pandemic, medical innovations and researchers developed techniques to identify causes and treatments for diseases. Today, there are hundreds of virus research facilities around the world. Government and public university facilities are highly regulated, but those at companies, organizations, and private colleges are not. DW (German news) has two Doc Films that provide excellent information, “Good Virus, Bad Virus” and “Plague Island.” DW.com, Latest programs, Doc Films.