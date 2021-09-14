CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Wells Fargo delays return to office until Nov. 1

By Lucas Manfredi
FOXBusiness
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWells Fargo is delaying its return to office plans, with operations and contact center employees now set to return on Nov. 1, followed by business support and enterprise function employees in December, according to a memo sent to employees on Tuesday reviewed by FOX Business. ELIZABETH WARREN ASKS THE FED...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
news4sanantonio.com

Fed regulators fine Wells Fargo $250 million

Federal regulators have hit Wells Fargo with another fine. The financial institution must pay $250-million dollars for failing to move fast enough to compensate its victims. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency says the bank engaged in “unsafe or unsound practices” tied to its loan modification program and violated the terms of a 2018 consent order.
U.S. POLITICS
atlanticcitynews.net

Wells Fargo again fined for defrauding customers

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Wells Fargo was fined $250 million and is facing restrictions on its business after it failed to adequately pay back those customers it had charged excessive or improper fees. "Wells Fargo has not met the requirements of the OCC's 2018 action against the bank. This is unacceptable," said...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Powell
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Cheddar News

Delays Bring New Costs to Companies Navigating Return to Office

The spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into many businesses' plans to return to office this fall, and many are facing new expenses as a result. Dr. Neal Mills, chief medical officer at AON, joined Cheddar to provide some insight into how companies are navigating the return to office and the various unexpected costs involved in doing so.
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Firms Delay Office Returns, Raising Fear of ‘Irreparable Harm’

Delta variant delays tighten window for office returns this year. Many law firms targeting office returns shortly after Labor Day have since delayed those plans, citing the recent spike in Covid-19 infections caused by the delta variant. Dechert and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner have bumped their reopening dates to Oct....
PUBLIC HEALTH
jacksonprogress-argus.com

America to Wells Fargo: This is unacceptable

Federal regulators slapped Wells Fargo with yet another fine for failing to move fast enough to compensate customers who were victims of the bank's "unsafe or unsound" practices. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the banking regulator within the Treasury Department, told the scandal-plagued bank it must pay...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wells Fargo#Those Who Remain#Goldman Sachs Group#Fox Business#Fed#Fargo Co#Schw#The Charles Schwab Corp#Citigroup#Goldman S Canopy#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Americans
therealdeal.com

Yelp downsizes San Francisco HQ, delays return-to-office plans

For its San Francisco office, Yelp has left a poor review. Amid a broader reevaluation of its office footprint, the San Francisco-based tech company is moving to a new location at 350 Mission Street, where it will occupy 53,596 square feet across three floors — about one-third the size of its current office at 140 New Montgomery Street, according to a Yelp spokesperson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNET

Microsoft delays US return to office as COVID cases rise

Microsoft is pushing off its return to offices in the US indefinitely amid rising cases of COVID-19 across the country. "Given the uncertainty of COVID-19, we've decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening of our US work sites in favor of opening US work sites as soon as we're able to do so safely based on public health guidance," Microsoft's corporate vice president for modern work, Jared Spataro, wrote in a blog post. He added that the company would communicate a 30-day transition period to allow employees time to prepare to return to work sites.
BUSINESS
newsbrig.com

Microsoft indefinitely delays employees’ return to its offices

Had a lot of news to share about remote work today, including a bunch of upcoming centered around hybrid meetings. But perhaps most pertinent to the company’s employees was an announcement that it’s delaying their return to the office yet again. Microsoft is putting the plans on hold indefinitely due to the COVID-19 delta variant.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Wells Fargo shares shrug off OCC fine

Wells Fargo Corp. shares rose 2% in pre-market trades on Friday despite a $250 million civil penalty from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for not meeting requirements of its 2018 action against the bank. The fine, which was announced late Thursday, had been anticipated after recent press reports and signals from the bank over the summer about regulatory friction. J.P. Morgan Chase analyst Vivek Juneja described the fine as "moderate" but said the bank could face additional sanctions from Consumer Financial Protection Board. Nor did the OCC's order address issues surrounding auto insurance remediation, which could also result in additional sanctions, he said. "This consent order will result in more expenses, likely some delayed foreclosures, increased demands on management time, and greater board involvement," Juneja said. The OCC issued a cease and desist order against the bank, "based on the bank's failure to establish an effective home lending loss mitigation program." Wells Fargo's stock has risen 47% so far in 2021 while the S&P 500 has gained 19.6%.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Benzinga

Why Wells Fargo Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader global financial services sector, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), are trading lower following a fall in Treasury yields. Investors are weighing continued concerns over COVID-19, the Federal Reserve's upcoming two-day meeting and a sell off in some Chinese equities. Wells Fargo...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Bill Gates eyes 'clean energy transition' in $1B partnership with corporate giants

Billionaire Bill Gates’ nonprofit Breakthrough Energy has secured investments from seven corporate giants to develop clean energy technology, the organization announced on Monday. The seven firms – American Airlines, ArcelorMittal, Bank of America, BlackRock Foundation, Boston Consulting Group, General Motors and Microsoft – will make direct investments to Breakthrough Energy’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

This Chipmaker Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Wells Fargo And Bank Of America

Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MU) memory and storage solutions accelerate the transformation of information into intelligence, and over the past five years the transformation of investments into gains. Since September 2016, Micron stock's year-to-date return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular consumer discretionary and multinational financial services...
BOISE, ID
TheStreet

Adobe Initiates at Overweight by Wells Fargo

Adobe (ADBE) - Get Adobe Inc. Report is "one of the crown jewels of software," a Wells Fargo analyst said Monday as he initiated coverage of the company with an overweight rating and a $770 price target, one day before software giant is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings. Shares of...
MARKETS
Commercial Observer

New York Delays Vaccine Mandate and Office Return for State Workers

New York delayed its requirement that state employees get the COVID-19 vaccine or take weekly coronavirus tests to Oct. 12. The delay, by more than a month, means the policy will go into effect the same day that workers are scheduled to leave their home offices behind, the Associated Press reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy