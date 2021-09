Five days before her passing, Karen Smith sent a voice note to friends thanking them for remembering her birthday on September 6th. “Good afternoon everybody. This is Karen and I want to thank you so much for all your loving thoughts, kindness, your prayers, oh my. Thank you for everything. It is a different way to spend a birthday of course but God is good, God is king, God is faithful. I am in touch, and I believe that he shall heal. Lots of love to you and so nice to hear you.” The message ended with a kiss.

