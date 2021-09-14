Report: Nuggets and Aaron Gordon agree on four-year, $92 million extension

There are few NBA players that have had such a negative dip in public perception than Ben Simmons in the last year. The 2020-21 runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year had a really bad playoff run for the Philadelphia 76ers, a franchise that has been marred by gruesome disappoint during the Process era. Simmons, the former first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, averaged just 11.9 points per game in 12 playoff games this year. His inability and unwillingness to shoot the basketball have hampered his own personal development along with that of his team. He has been stuck in the short corner in fourth quarters dating back to his second season, Philly’s first major playoff run where they added Jimmy Butler to handle the ball in the clutch.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO