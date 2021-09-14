CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Nuggets and Aaron Gordon agree on four-year, $92 million extension

By Brandon Ewing
denverstiffs.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Denver Nuggets and forward Aaron Gordon have agreed on a four-year, $92 million extension. The Nuggets acquired Gordon in a mid-season deal last season shipping out RJ Hampton and Gary Harris to the Orlando Magic along with a first-round pick. Gordon and the Nuggets looked dominant in the limited games Gordon played with the Nuggets fully healthy starting lineup of Jamal Murray, Will Barton, Michael Porter Jr., and Nikola Jokic before injuries started to pile up for the team.

denverstiffs.com

Denver Stiffs Aaron Gordon Extension Roundtable

Aaron Gordon looked like a guy that was heading towards a season of playing out the final year of his contract as a prove-it deal. Do you think the Denver Nuggets giving up so many assets to acquire him in a trade prompted them to be more aggressive to negotiate an extension?
NBA
denverstiffs.com

There’s no way the Nuggets are considering Ben Simmons...right?

There are few NBA players that have had such a negative dip in public perception than Ben Simmons in the last year. The 2020-21 runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year had a really bad playoff run for the Philadelphia 76ers, a franchise that has been marred by gruesome disappoint during the Process era. Simmons, the former first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, averaged just 11.9 points per game in 12 playoff games this year. His inability and unwillingness to shoot the basketball have hampered his own personal development along with that of his team. He has been stuck in the short corner in fourth quarters dating back to his second season, Philly’s first major playoff run where they added Jimmy Butler to handle the ball in the clutch.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Nuggets finalize the roster, sign forward Petr Cornelie to two-way deal

According to the Denver Nuggets themselves, as announced by President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly today, the Nuggets have signed Petr Cornelie to a two-way contract. Cornelie, 26, is a 6’11” 220 pound big man who has spent the last several years playing professionally in France. He is a former Nuggets draft pick, selected 53rd overall during the 2016 NBA Draft that produced Jamal Murray, Juancho Hernangomez, and Malik Beasley. Most recently, Cornelie played 34 games for Elan Bearnais of the French LNB Pro A league in 2021. In 28.9 minutes per game (a high number for international play), Cornelie averaged 14.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 54.0% from the field and 44.2% from three.
NBA
Denver Post

Kiszla: With $92 million bet on forward Aaron Gordon, Nuggets gamble their time to win NBA championship is now

With 20/1 odds to win the NBA title, the Nuggets bet $92 million that forward Aaron Gordon is the final piece to their championship puzzle. Whether you call that a prudent investment or foolish optimism, I say Gordon should call Jerami Grant and offer to buy him a Tesla. And even a shiny, new car might not be sufficient thanks, because even by the crazy economic standards of pro sports, there’s no way a player with Gordon’s skill set is worth an average annual salary in excess of $20 million.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Denver Nuggets Film Friday: Just try it

If you’re not familiar with Film Fridays, each Friday, I’ll be looking at some recent Denver Nuggets’ games, lineups or something else from a film aspect to try and bring you a piece of content that you’re not getting somewhere else. Feel free to give any feedback positive or negative in the comments or find me on Twitter.
NBA
AllRaptors

Chicago Bulls Continue Signing Former Raptors Players

The Chicago Bulls are continuing to build the alt-Toronto Raptors this summer. With DeMar DeRozan already under contract, the Bulls went out and have reportedly signed Stanley Johnson, Matt Thomas, and former Raptors 905er Alize Johnson to contracts, according to multiple reports. DeRozan is, of course, the biggest addition of...
NBA
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To ESPN’s NBA Announcement

ESPN will have a new program and new talent to cover the NBA this coming year. NBA Today will be replacing The Jump, with Malika Andrews as the host alongside a stacked cast of NBA analysts. Andrews, who recently appeared on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 ranking in the sports industry,...
NBA
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Reportedly Candidate For Another Big Job

Mike Greenberg has become one of the true faces of ESPN over the years. The former Mike & Mike host leads ESPN’s morning program, Get Up!, which airs daily until 10 a.m. E.T. Along with Stephen A. Smith – and a few others – Greenberg is one of the most-prominent figures at the Worldwide Leader.
BASKETBALL
NBA Analysis Network

3 Biggest Questions Facing Chicago Bulls In 2021-22 NBA Season

One of the biggest surprises in the NBA during the offseason was the Chicago Bulls being able to add multiple notable names in free agency. Besides beginning free agency by acquiring Lonzo Ball in a sign-and-trade, the Bulls then were able to land DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade and they inked a deal with Alex Caruso.
NBA
National football post

Ravens TE Mark Andrews agrees to four-year extension

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews agreed to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Monday night. According to multiple reports, Andrews’ extension is worth $56 million. Spotrac.com reported Andrews would receive $37.6 million in guaranteed money. The deal averages $14 million and will rate as the third highest for...
NFL
denverstiffs.com

Across the NBA: Every team’s largest issue heading into next season (Southwest edition)

It’s time for the Mavs to figure out what they have in Porzingis. In 2019, they signed him to a five-year $158 million deal to be the second cornerstone piece of their franchise along with Luka Doncic. At the time, it was the largest deal in franchise history and their future brimmed with the hope of having two of the best backcourt and frontcourt players in the NBA.
NBA

