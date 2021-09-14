Report: Nuggets and Aaron Gordon agree on four-year, $92 million extension
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Denver Nuggets and forward Aaron Gordon have agreed on a four-year, $92 million extension. The Nuggets acquired Gordon in a mid-season deal last season shipping out RJ Hampton and Gary Harris to the Orlando Magic along with a first-round pick. Gordon and the Nuggets looked dominant in the limited games Gordon played with the Nuggets fully healthy starting lineup of Jamal Murray, Will Barton, Michael Porter Jr., and Nikola Jokic before injuries started to pile up for the team.www.denverstiffs.com
