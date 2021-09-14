CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma attorneys, advocates reflect on new Native American Voting Rights bill

By Nancy Marie Spears
Norman Transcript
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people with stakes in Indigenous voter rights in Oklahoma are looking to the Native American Voting Rights Act, co-introduced by Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) to help address voting and election problems in Oklahoma tribes. “This legislation greatly improves the tools and resources available to help Native Americans exercise their...

