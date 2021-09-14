Oklahoma attorneys, advocates reflect on new Native American Voting Rights bill

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement after Governor Greg Abbott signed SB 1, a voting rights bill, into law:. “Today, Governor Greg Abbott signed SB 1, a bill to safeguard our elections in Texas, despite immense pressure from Democrats and the liberal media. The bill protects the voting rights of 29 million Texans and would make our elections in Texas accessible and secure. Texans don’t need Washington elites telling them how to safeguard and protect voting rights. When Texans go to cast a vote, that vote should count. I am grateful for the Republicans and the Leadership in the Texas Senate and House, especially state Sen. Bryan Hughes and state Rep. Andy Murr, who have been leading the fight to protect the integrity of elections in Texas. This should be a loud and clear message to Washington power-hungry politicians: states are the proper place to establish election laws and efforts by the federal government to take over our elections should never succeed.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO