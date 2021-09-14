CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

These are the Best iPhone 13 Mini Cases to buy in September: Supcase, Spigen, and more!

By Sumukh Rao
xda-developers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has just announced the all-new iPhone 13 series comprising the standard iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. If you like small phones that you can use with one hand easily — look no further than the iPhone 13 Mini! If you’re planning to pick up the device for yourself, we suggest taking a look at the best iPhone 13 Mini deals to help you save some extra bucks. If you’ve already bought the phone, it’s wise to get a case to protect your iPhone 13 Mini from scratches and cracks.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
Cadillac News

How to Connect Your Phone, Tablet, or Laptop to Your TV

These days, phones aren’t just for making calls. Smartphones have a wealth of technology, and one of their many uses is for streaming. Even better news: You don’t have to strain your eyes watching video on the small screen of your phone. Instead, you can project that media — like your favorite TV show or a home movie that you want to share — from your smartphone (and tablets and laptop computers too) directly onto your TV. The process is called “screen mirroring” (sometimes “screen casting”). Here’s how.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop today

It can be difficult to choose between a tablet and a laptop, but with the Microsoft Surface products you can have both. Portability, versatility, and power are what matters when browsing these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, student laptop deals, and laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $100 off the 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch-Screen, and $200 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen. Those are two incredibly versatile 2-in-1 laptops, for incredibly low prices.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Cases#Apple Logo#Apple Wallet#Silicone#Ultra Hybrid
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Get cash in the best iPhone, iPad, and MacBook trade in deals for September 2021

We’re finally headed into the fall Apple product releases, so perhaps you’re thinking about upgrading your suite of personal devices — or maybe you want to help a loved one do so. Whatever it is you’re planning to buy — a new iPhone, iPad, or other Apple device — it’s not an uncommon problem to not know what to do with the old devices you have laying around. Why not get some cash for them? The best trade deals for September 2021 below…
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Android Headlines

How To Clear Up Space On Your Android Phone

Every smartphone comes with limited storage space for your files, whether we’re talking about pictures, videos, or any other type of file. You may want to pay attention to those, as you can fill up your storage really fast, especially if you don’t have plenty of it. Luckily, clearing up space on your Android phone is easy, and in this article, we’ll show you how to do it. Do note that this procedure does vary a bit from one phone to the next.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

These Are the Best MagSafe Phone Cases for Your iPhone 12

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Apple’s latest iPhone 12 series has a bunch of innovative and upgraded features, but its MagSafe technology really...
TECHNOLOGY
marketresearchtelecast.com

These are the best Android phones with the best battery according to the OCU, forget about the charger

There are many aspects to consider when buying a new mobile phone. In addition to the design or the camera, more and more people are looking at the battery life, since there is nothing worse than living every day with the uncertainty of whether the phone battery will reach us until the end of the day or if we will run out of it at the most inopportune moment. If you are thinking of changing your old mobile, then we are going to show the mobiles with the best battery according to the OCU so you forget to go out every day with the charger in hand.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

These are the Best Galaxy Z Fold 3 Full Cases on the market: Spigen, Ringke, and more!

Foldable phones are more fragile than their traditional counterparts. So it isn’t surprising you would want a case to protect a phone like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, especially given its steep pricing. However, the foldable form factor presents several challenges to designing a case, so various cases on the market cover the Galaxy Z Fold 3 either partly or wholly. In this guide, we’ve selected the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 full cases.
ELECTRONICS
marketresearchtelecast.com

iPhone 13 and more: Apple announces September event

Apple has announced the date for the next product event: Under the title “California streaming”, the special event will take place on September 14, 2021 – again without an audience as a pre-recorded video broadcast. Last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Apple only presented the new Apple Watch at the September event, which was normally used to present the latest flagship smartphones.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Best iPhone 12 mini plans in Australia (September 2021)

As both the cheapest and smallest of the iPhone 12 family, the iPhone 12 mini stands out from the rest. It’s rather unique in the market more generally, as it’s the smallest and most powerful 5G phone available at just 5.4-inches. We’re starting to see the telcos offer big discounts...
CELL PHONES
SFGate

RS Recommends: The Best iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Cases Worth Buying

Apple’s new iPhone 13 isn’t even technically out yet, but a handful of companies have already prepared for the tech company’s latest line of smartphones with a brand new set of phone cases. Apple announced the upcoming iPhone 13, 13 Mini, Pro and Pro Max at its keynote event this...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Apple iPhone 13 Mini

The dimension of the smartphone is 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.7 mm and it weighs 141 grams. The device is built with a Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back (Gorilla Glass), and an aluminum frame. The device is powered by the new Apple A15 Bionic processor and it comes with...
CELL PHONES
T3.com

Best cheap iPhone 12 deals, sales and prices for September 2021

Finding cheap iPhone 12 deals right now is going to be quite easy thanks to the upcoming launch of the new iPhone 13, but just who has the best offers going on right now? If you've landed on this guide then we're here to tell you who! Bringing all of the best deals on iPhone 12 smartphones in one place, we've scoured the net to serve up the best offers front and center.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Everything Apple announced at its event: iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, new iPad mini, more

After months of rumors, Apple today held its highly-anticipated September event to announce the iPhone 13. In addition to the flagship iPhone announcements, today’s “California streaming” event also marked the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 7, an all-new iPad mini, and more. Head below as we recap everything Apple announced during today’s event.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy