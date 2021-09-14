CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Pritzker, Illinois Dems urging Congress to protect reproductive health

ourquadcities.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois Gov. JB Pritzker and several Illinois Democratic members of Congress called for federal legislation to protect reproductive health including abortion. The push comes after Texas' restrictive abortion law went into effect.

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
thechiefleader.com

WTC Health Program to Go Broke In 3 Years; Urge Congress to Act (free article)

Without congressional action, the World Trade Center Health Program will run out of money starting in FY 2025, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which oversees the effort providing health care to 9/11 WTC first-responders and survivors. According to a CDC fact sheet, the shortfall in...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Honors The Contributions Of Illinois Working People

SPRINGFIELD – Labor Day is an opportunity to acknowledge those whose hard work over the last eighteen months of the COVID-19 pandemic has kept our communities safe and put the state on the road to recovery. “Labor Day has long been a date to recognize the efforts of America’s workforce. COVID-19 is another test that workers in Illinois - and across the country - continue to overcome. From first responders to grocery store workers and our brave healthcare professionals, al Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE
ktbb.com

DOJ pledges support for reproductive health care after Texas abortion ban

(WASHINGTON) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a statement Monday on the new near-total abortion ban in Texas saying violence against people seeking reproductive care or clinics offering care will not be tolerated. "The department will provide support from federal law enforcement when an abortion clinic or reproductive health center...
TEXAS STATE
Telegraph

Illinois Senate passes energy bill, now to Pritzker

On Monday, the Illinois Senate passed Senate Bill 2408, which contains incentives to prevent Exelon, the parent company of ComEd, from shutting three nuclear power plants around the state. The bill passed the Illinois House on Friday and now waits for Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature. The bill contains $700...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Reproductive Health#Abortion#Democratic
KBUR

Pritzker: Illinois a ‘force for good’ by cutting carbon gas

Springfield, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ governor has signed into law a pledge to eliminate the state’s climate-damaging carbon emissions within a quarter-century. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s action Wednesday includes money to keep clean-power nuclear plants running and incentives for purchasing electric vehicles. The legislation shuts down plants that generate electricity by burning fossil fuels such as coal.
ILLINOIS STATE
audacy.com

Pritzker, Illinois lawmakers call for equal access to abortion

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- After Texas passed Senate Bill 8, which bans most abortions after six weeks, Planned Parenthood Illinois started to see Texas women cross state lines. “It was passed on a Wednesday, two days later, we had two patients from Texas and we have had patients from Texas...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
prairiestatewire.com

Illinois House passes ethics reform bill to Pritzker's desk

Prairie Fire has issued the following press release:. Yesterday the Illinois House of Representatives voted to accept the changes made to the ethics reform bill. The bill will pass on to Gov. Pritzker to be signed into law. The ethics bill was originally proposed in May of this year. Legislative...
POLITICS
The Independent

Local Florida Republicans ‘locked out of finances’ after anti-mask bookkeeper dies of Covid-19

A county-level chapter of the Florida Republican Party is facing financial chaos after its bookkeeper died of Covid-19 – after months of railing against masks mandates and so-called “Faucism”.Gregg Prentice, who served as an accountant for the Hillsborough County GOP, was well-known as an opponent of Covid-19 public health measures, regularly using social media to dismiss the importance of Covid restrictions while questioning the real government motives behind them. He died in Tampa General Hospital last week after contracting a severe case of the virus.After his death, the county party’s executive committee submitted a document to the FEC explaining...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Keene Sentinel

Republican councilors vote down contracts for three reproductive health centers

In a 4-1 party-line vote, the Executive Council’s Republicans voted Wednesday to defund three reproductive health care providers because they perform abortions. The four councilors voted against the contracts despite confirmation from the attorney general and commissioner of Health and Human Services the three providers are complying with a new state law requiring they use private — not state — money for abortions.
LAW
Valley News

GOP-controlled Executive Council rejects contracts for reproductive health clinics

CONCORD — The five-member Executive Council voted down contracts to reproductive health clinics that provide abortion services on Wednesday. The four Republicans rejected awarding contracts to facilities, including several Planned Parenthood locations, citing concerns the money would mingle with other clinic funds. The public funds in question would not have been used to provide abortions.
CONCORD, NH
Evening Star

Banks urges GOP to take back majorities in Congress

Optimism was at the forefront of Rep. Jim Banks’ message to his the party faithful at the annual Steuben County Lincoln Day Dinner Friday. The optimism ranged from the federal level where Banks serves to the local offices that will be up for election next year. “I am optimistic about...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
kiowacountypress.net

Wealthy Coloradans Urge Congress to Raise Their Taxes

(Colorado News Connection) Some 200 wealthy taxpayers and business owners, including 14 in Colorado, are asking Congress to raise their taxes. An open letter delivered to lawmakers agrees with President Joe Biden's proposal to tap corporations and the wealthy to finance a $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" infrastructure package. Sandra...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy