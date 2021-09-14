Varsity Volleyball triumph over Hardin Northern

Last night, the Lady Cats fell to Centerville but they played their game the way I knew that they could!! We stayed right with them every step of the way. We would put 5 points up and then they do the same. Both teams had very strong servers. It really came down to set 4 when we struggled with serve receive. And set 5, we fought the fight and stayed point for point with them to the end!!! Meredith Hoff had 2 ace serves, 5 kills, 2 solo blocks, 1 assist and 4 digs. Kassidy Schell had 3 ace serves, 12 kills, 11 assists and 22 digs. Saige Mergenthal had 2 ace serves, 4 kills, 1 solo block, 1 assist and 6 digs. Hadlee Hornsby had 1 ace serve and 9 digs. Kacie Williams had 9 assists and 6 digs. Lauren Stacy had 2 kills, 2 assists and 8 digs. Kensee Ferman had 2 kills and 4 digs. Veronica Reeves had 1 kill, 1 solo block, 1 assist and 2 digs. Kylie Lea had 7 digs. The Lady Cats are back in action tonight against Milan at home. Come out and support them!! The Varsity will be showing off their new uniforms for the home crowd!! JV game starts at 5:30pm with Varsity following!! #TOGETHER #WEAREFC.

