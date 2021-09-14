CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Varsity Volleyball triumph over Hardin Northern

Lady Cats won in 4 sets, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16 Chloe Pleasant was busy receiving 17 and digging 28 while Brynn Butler added 25 digs and 12 receptions. Sadie Larrabee string night at the nets, 17 kills and 2 blocks. Macee Heckathorn putting down 7 kills and 2 blocks. Complete team effort for the win.

lapeerlightning.com

Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball beats Bad Axe

Finals match of the Gold Bracket at the Bad Axe Hatchet Invitational and Lapeer played amazing and beat the host school 2 sets to 1 to win the match for 1st place overall! Lapeer is excited that their season has started off so well!
SPORTS
franklincountyathletics.com

Girls Varsity Volleyball falls to Centerville 3 – 2

Last night, the Lady Cats fell to Centerville but they played their game the way I knew that they could!! We stayed right with them every step of the way. We would put 5 points up and then they do the same. Both teams had very strong servers. It really came down to set 4 when we struggled with serve receive. And set 5, we fought the fight and stayed point for point with them to the end!!! Meredith Hoff had 2 ace serves, 5 kills, 2 solo blocks, 1 assist and 4 digs. Kassidy Schell had 3 ace serves, 12 kills, 11 assists and 22 digs. Saige Mergenthal had 2 ace serves, 4 kills, 1 solo block, 1 assist and 6 digs. Hadlee Hornsby had 1 ace serve and 9 digs. Kacie Williams had 9 assists and 6 digs. Lauren Stacy had 2 kills, 2 assists and 8 digs. Kensee Ferman had 2 kills and 4 digs. Veronica Reeves had 1 kill, 1 solo block, 1 assist and 2 digs. Kylie Lea had 7 digs. The Lady Cats are back in action tonight against Milan at home. Come out and support them!! The Varsity will be showing off their new uniforms for the home crowd!! JV game starts at 5:30pm with Varsity following!! #TOGETHER #WEAREFC.
SPORTS
lebanonathletics.com

Varsity Volleyball Sweeps Frankfort on Senior Night!

Tigers win in 3 for a big conference win on Senior Night! Tigers were lead by Weaver with 19 assists on the night. Weaver also lead the Tigers in kills along with Starkey both with 6 a piece. Barr had 5 kills in the match, and Tilford had 4 kills. The Tigers controlled the tempo of the match starting with serving. Weaver and Sperry both having 4 aces on the night. Scott with 2 aces and C. Albea with 1 ace. The Tigers passed a 1.89 on the night. Lead by C. Albea passing a 2.1, Scott passing a 2.0, and Starkey passing a 1.8. The Tigers controlled the back row with 52 digs on the match, lead by C. Albea with 12 digs, Deakins with 10 digs and Weaver with 8 digs. Tigers put up big numbers blocking at the net with 10 on the match with Tilford, Starkey and Sperry all having 2 a piece.
SPORTS
millingtonathletics.com

Varsity Volleyball drops home opener to Bullock Creek

MILLINGTON – The varsity volleyball team lost a Tri-Valley matchup to Bullock Creek on Wednesday night by the score of 3-1. The Cardinals won the second set by the score of 25-23, while the Lancers won sets one, three, and four by the scores of 25-23, 25-14, and 25-13. Hailey Cain led the Millington charge with 16 digs and six kills.
SPORTS
manisteenews.com

Brethren varsity volleyball takes down Catholic Central

MANISTEE – Brethren varsity volleyball took down Manistee Catholic Central Thursday night, winning three consecutive sets. The Bobcats and Sabers were tied at 10-10 in the first set before Brethren pulled away, going on an impressive 15-3 run to close it out. A similar situation occurred during the second set when the score came to a standstill at 7-7 prior to the Bobcats outscoring Manistee Central 18-9. From there, Brethren pulled away in the third and final set, winning 25-9.
MANISTEE, MI
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com

Varsity Volleyball Runner-Up in the Miller Invitational

The Golden Bears went 2-0 in their opening pool at the Miller Invitational hosted by Noblesville defeating Wes-Del and Jay County. The Golden Bears took care of sectional foe Franklin Central in two sets 25-15 25-13 to advance to the Miller Invitational Championship match on Saturday. The Golden Bears dropped an electric championship match to Noblesville 25-21, 18-25, 12-15 and went 3-1 on the day. Shelbyville returns to action on Tuesday as they travel to Morristown for the rescheduled match and move to 8-6 on the year.
SPORTS
CUBuffs.com

Buffs Triumph Over Titans

BOULDER – Four different Buffaloes and a pair of first-timer goal scorers helped Colorado to a 4-2 win over Cal State Fullerton on Thursday. Senior Haileigh Adams and sophomore Rachel Rosen netted their first career goals in the Buffaloes' final home non-conference match of the season. Colorado (4-2-0) scored two...
BOULDER, CO
Sports
freelandathletics.com

Varsity Volleyball Attends the Mitten Bay Classic

The Freeland Varsity volleyball team travelled to Bay City Central for the Mitten Bay Classic Tournament. The falcons finished the day 1-2-1 The Lady Falcons played Pinconning and split the first morning games. They then faced a strong Cass City and lost the match. The Falcons bounced back in the afternoon against Bay City Central, winning the match. Unfortunately, the Falcons ran out of steam and fell to Alpena in the Silver Bracket.
VOLLEYBALL
Crawford County Avalanche

Vikings sweep Ramblers during varsity volleyball meet

Grayling wins 3-0 vs. Boyne City with scores of 25-20, 25-22, and 25-16 on Thursday night at GHS. The varsity volleyball team from Grayling High School swept the Boyne City Ramblers 3-0 during a best of five Lake Michigan Conference meet hosted by the Vikings on Thursday night. Grayling defeated...
GRAYLING, MI
smnwcougars.com

Varsity Volleyball extends win streak

The Varsity Volleyball team won both games Thursday night improving to 10-2. The Lady Cougars beat Lawrence 25-10 and 25-13 in the first match. The cougars were led by their middle attack of Ella Mackiewicz and Elinor Engel who combined for 12 kills. The second match of the night saw the cougars beat Gardner 25-13 and 25-13. The cougars battled back in the first set from a deficit of 10-6 to take that match. They came out strong in the second match and never trailed. The passing trio of Emma Ayers, Vivian Kieffer and Halley Laurent allowed the cougars to run an efficient offense which tallied 28 kills in the match.
SPORTS
beltontigerathletics.com

BHS Volleyball Georgetown Sub-Varsity Tournament Itinerary

GEORGETOWN SUB-VARSITY TOURNAMENT – FRESHMEN RED, WHITE & JV. Tickets – will be cash at door $5 adults/students, $2 for 12 and under each day. To take your athlete home from the last game of the day, please send an email 24hrs before and sign-out in the book before leaving.
GEORGETOWN, TX
vermilionathletics.org

Varsity Volleyball Remains Undefeated Against Perkins

The Varsity Volleyball team is now 11-0 with their defeat of the Perkins Pirates. Jenna Peters started the match off strong with a solo block to earn the first point! The first set was a battle back and forth in the beginning with the Sailors pulling away to win 25-19. The second set ended with a reversal of a call, but Gracie Starcovic answered back with a kill to end the set. The third was all Vermilion. Leading scorers included Maddie Stout with 13 kills and 17 digs. Jenna Peters had 10 kills and 2 solo blocks. Kaitlin Colahan and Gracie Starcovic each added 8 kills. Audrey Peterson led serves with 16 points including 4 aces and added 10 digs. A congrats goes out to Hallie Habermehl who collected her 1,000th assist in her career!! Congrats Hallie! The Sailors play at Norwalk on Tuesday. Go Sailors!
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Seckman triumphs over Festus

Seckman triumphed over visiting Festus 14-4 Saturday. Top 10 schedule, results Huelsing, Pike keep Oakville flying high with win over Lindbergh Pitching performances Fall softball preview spotlight: Ulrich assumes new leadership role as Sullivan looks for repeat title Box: Fort Zumwalt West 3, Francis Howell North 0. Hunter Ellsworth of...
FESTUS, MO
mhsmentor.com

Varsity volleyball has successful first week on court

The Manhattan High School girls Varsity volleyball team deemed their first week on the game courts successful. On Sept. 7, the 11 girls competed against two teams: Highland Park and Washburn Rural. MHS hosted this event, making it a triangular for the Varsity girls’ first tournament of the season. The girls dominated Highland Park by winning 25-6 in the first set and 25-1 in the second. With this victory fresh in the girls’ minds, they stepped out on the court to play Washburn Rural in their second match and lost 10-25 in the first set and 15-25 in the second.
MANHATTAN, KS
Mining Journal

Northern Michigan University Wildcats volleyball team splits 4 matches over weekend at University of Indianapolis Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — The Northern Michigan University volleyball team split four matches at the University of Indianapolis Invitational over the weekend, losing twice on Friday but winning its two Saturday matches. The Wildcats lost to former GLIAC member Ashland (Ohio) and to No. 14 Winona State (Minnesota) in three sets each,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
nrcolumbus.com

Pacers sweep visiting teams in JV and varsity volleyball

Columbus Christian Academy’s varsity Pacers defeat Grace Christian School of Loris, S.C., 3–1 in the CCA gym Tuesday evening. Above: Ava Bullock spikes the ball over the net. Right: Sara Jane Smith and Olivia Stocks (center) double team the ball back over to the Wildcats side. JV Pacers won their match 2-1.
LORIS, SC
DFW Community News

Varsity Volleyball Team Ranks Ninth Nationally

Lady Scots push for future titles with 24 wins so far. The girls varsity volleyball team tops the podium as the No. 1 ranked team in District 5A-13, N0. 5 in the state and No.9 in the country, as of Sept. 16. “It’s definitely a really good feeling, being ranked...
DALLAS, TX

