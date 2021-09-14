concrete slabs twist and turn to frame views in aristides dallas architects' casa 55 in cyprus

Quito-based studio al borde architects completes its garden house as a celebration of its natural context. sited in conocoto, ecuador, the design team seeks to obscure the boundary between nature and the built space. this concept takes shape through its organization and its rammed earth materiality. the programs are scattered across the site, using the garden for circulation, and calling for the occupant to travel outside to access the washroom areas from the living spaces. meanwhile, the shower is located in a greenhouse and is nestled among its plant life. as the team notes: ‘there are places where people do not know whether they are garden or house, or a house built by the garden.’

HOME & GARDEN ・ 6 DAYS AGO