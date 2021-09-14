CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
concrete slabs twist and turn to frame views in aristides dallas architects' casa 55 in cyprus

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAristides dallas architects’ first international project. situated in a hilly suburb of limassol (lemesos), cyprus, ‘casa 55’ by aristides dallas architects draws from its site’s rocky conditions and vast, overarching views towards land and sea. marking the greek studio’s first international effort, the concrete residence develops through the overlapping of angles and the juxtaposition of triangular shapes. embracing the strict geometry of the site, the house is grounded in a natural limestone podium. part of the island’s existing landscape, this massive pedestal gets hollowed out to define indoor volume, resembling a modern cave.

