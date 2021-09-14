CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Garfield Knows What Happens In ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

By Aahil Dayani
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Garfield claims that he knows what happens in Spider-Man: No Way Home despite maintaining that he’s not in the Marvel film. For the last few months, The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield has maintained that he won’t be popping up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland’s third solo outing as the web-slinger. Despite mounting evidence suggesting otherwise, Garfield has stuck to his guns, most recently denying the validity of an image that suggested he was on the set of the Marvel Studios production.

