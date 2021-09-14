New ‘What If…?’ Trailer Teases Tony Stark’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Snap

Don't ask me why, but nothing lights up certain circles of film fans quite like (usually unsubstantiated) claims that a certain scene or line of dialogue was improvised in a major movie or show. If true, it usually tends to be overblown or a simple case where everyone talked over alternate lines or ways to play specific moments that might not necessarily have been present in the script itself. In short, there's nothing inherently better about improvisation versus sticking to the script!

