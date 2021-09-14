CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

New ‘What If…?’ Trailer Teases Tony Stark’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Snap

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios has released a mid-season trailer for What If…? that teases Tony Stark’s iconic Avengers: Endgame snap. What If…? has finally crossed the mid-season mark with an episode that puts the focus on Killmonger and Tony Stark. So far, the series has covered already iconic storylines like Peggy Carter’s stint as Peggy Carter, Marvel Zombies, and Doctor Strange pretty much obliterating the universe. All in all, reception for the series has been overwhelmingly positive, no doubt thanks to the stellar animation and impressive voice cast assembled by Marvel Studios.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 93.1

Fan-Made ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Video Unites Every Movie Hero Ever

Avengers: Endgame was a crossover event for the ages. During the climactic battle scene in the 2019 movie, we see a dizzying amount of Marvel characters from several different franchises. However, they all have one thing in common — they exist as a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or the MCU for short. But what if the rules of the MCU didn't apply, and the multiverse was opened to include all cinematic universes? One fan attempted to find out.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

New What If…? Poster Teases Killmonger’s Arrival This Week

One of the most talked-about shows on Disney Plus in the realm of Marvel fans (and beyond it) is the animated series What If…?. Each episode takes Marvel fans, both dedicated and new, on a series of adventures like nothing we’ve seen before. Captain America as a zombie? Check. T’Challa as Star-Lord? Check…and as a moving moment, Chadwick Boseman’s last performance as the character. Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter? You bet!
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Why Did Iron Man Die When He Snapped in Avengers Endgame?

Iron-Man is one of the most popular and well-loved superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There is no doubt that Robert Downey Jr. was the best actor for the character. He portrayed the character masterfully. RDJ is the epitome of Tony Stark a.k.a Iron Man — genius, billionaire, playboy, and philanthropist.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame Directors Break Silence on Loki's Major Infinity Stones Change

It didn't take Loki long at all to render the Infinity Stones effectively useless, despite the previous 23 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe building the items up as the ultimate MacGuffins. Now, months after the startling revelation came down the wire on Loki, the Russo Brothers have broken their silence on the matter in a hilarious TikTok.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Chadwick Boseman
/Film

Benedict Cumberbatch Improvised Calling Tony Stark A 'Douchebag' In Avengers: Infinity War

Don't ask me why, but nothing lights up certain circles of film fans quite like (usually unsubstantiated) claims that a certain scene or line of dialogue was improvised in a major movie or show. If true, it usually tends to be overblown or a simple case where everyone talked over alternate lines or ways to play specific moments that might not necessarily have been present in the script itself. In short, there's nothing inherently better about improvisation versus sticking to the script!
MOVIES
EW.com

Watch Tony Stark and Erik Killmonger team up in What If…? sneak peek

Erik Killmonger is one of the most compelling and tragic villains to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But what if Michael B. Jordan's iconic character was given a different path thanks to a chance encounter? Would he still become a bad guy? We're about to find out in Marvel's What If...?
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: New What If…? Promo Teases Killmonger’s Return

Disney Plus’ new Marvel series, What If…?, is taking audiences through a set of stories by asking one of the most enlightening and sometimes heartbreaking questions there is to ask — what if?. The episodes so far have seen everything from T’Challa becoming a Star-Lord to Nick Fury struggling to...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endgame#Marvel Universe#Teases#Marvel Zombies#Avengers#Disney Plus#Mcu
Yardbarker

What If…? Episode Six Recap & Review: Killmonger Saves Tony Stark

** Warning! This review contains spoilers for episode 5 of Marvel’s What If…? Series **. We open What If at the Iron Man scene where Tony Stark is kidnapped, but in this universe, he’s saved by Erik Killmonger. The Ten Rings are en route, so Killmonger and Stark get away. The Age of Iron Man never comes, because he’s saved and never forced to become Iron Man. Stark remains his snarky self, and he brings in Erik Stevens (Killmonger) as Stark Industries Chief Security Officer.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Is Marvel's What If teasing a multiversal Avengers team up?

Marvel's What If...? has been full of surprises throughout its first six episodes, but it appears that the animated anthology series has an even bigger trick up its sleeve. On September 14, Marvel Studios released a midseason trailer that hinted at which MCU stories would be the focus of season 1's final four episodes. The sixth entry, centered around Eric Killmonger, arrived on Wednesday, September 15 – an episode that the midseason trailer, and others before it, have teased.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy