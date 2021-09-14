CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Creative Team Kept ‘In The Dark’ On Plans For Big E’s Title Win

ringsidenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig E won the WWE Title this week on Raw and this was reportedly a big morale boost backstage. Many people are very happy for Big E, but not everyone knew about those plans. It was previously reported that WWE had plans for Big E to make a move to Raw during the draft. It was later reported that WWE planned for Big E’s title win during the Draft, but that happened early. Big E is now the WWE Champion and a permanent fixture on the red brand.

www.ringsidenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Aalyah Mysterio Shows Off New Tattoo

Aalyah Mysterio is all about her family legacy and she wanted to keep those people close to her at all times. This inspired a new tattoo for Rey Mysterio’s daughter and she was very happy to recently show it off. It is unknown if Aalyah Mysterio will ever return to...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Monday Night Raw Star Undergoes Knee Surgery, To Miss Time

Hopefully it isn’t too bad. There are all kinds of reasons for a wrestler to miss time from television and some of them are a lot more serious than others. One of the biggest problems can involve getting injured, as you will occasionally see someone have to go on the shelf for a little while. That seems to be the case again on Monday Night Raw, as a star is going to be missing for a little while.
WWE
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Joshua Looks Massive, Looks Like an Absolute Unit in Training Camp

Eddie Hearn, promoter for heavyweight Anthony Joshua, rejects the recent chatter that his boxer is looking 'small' in his ongoing training camp. Joshua has been showing off a slimmer physique as he prepares to defend his IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO world titles against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Bruce Prichard
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: 1500 Fans Left The Arena During Segment On WWE RAW

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that there were a lot of fans who left the arena at Monday’s WWE RAW during a segment with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. The segment was done to further hype their match this Sunday at Extreme Rules pay-per-view. “This one really backfired,”...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Naomi Fined By WWE

Naomi showed up on SmackDown and she hasn’t received a match yet. In her attempt to change her booking, Naomi also landed in some hot water with Sonya Deville. Now the former two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion has a fine to deal with. Naomi got in Sonya Deville’s face this week...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Ric Flair Might Get Another Bad Look From Dark Side Of The Ring Next Week

Ric Flair received a lot of flack because of Dark Side of the Ring this week. He remained radio silent on Twitter about it, but enough happened that he knows something bad was said on that episode about the Plane Ride From Hell. He might not have a very good week with the next episode either.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Title#Combat#Raw#The Wwe Draft#Wwe Superstars#Ringside News
ringsidenews.com

Spoiler On Another Former WWE NXT Superstar Joining Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling is tapings for their television programs right now, so you can expect sold spoilers. A former WWE NXT Superstar has joined those tapings, and this could be a nice addition to the Impact roster. We previously reported that Christopher Daniels was at Impact’s television tapings. It was assumed...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa’s “Big E” is the New WWE Champion

TAMPA — Add another world title to Champa Bay’s resume. On the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network, Tampa native and resident Ettore Ewen, who performs as Big E, won the WWE Championship by defeating Bobby Lashley. The 12-year WWE veteran did so by cashing...
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE Raw video highlights: Big E wins WWE Championship

A new WWE Champion was crowned as Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on last night's episode of Raw. Last night's Raw ended with Big E cashing in on Bobby Lashley to win the WWE Championship. It's the first World title that Big E has held in his career.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

SPOILER Injured Star Returns At Impact Wrestling Television Tapings

Impact Wrestling is recording another run of television shows and that came with a big surprise. Although he’s been out of action for a long time, and needed several surgeries at once to correct his issues, Heath Slater is back. According to Fightful Select, the former WWE Superstar made his...
WWE
Bleacher Report

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt and More

The indictment against WWE over the use of its talent is about to grow louder. The wrestling rumor mill is ablaze this week with speculation that two former world champions, Kevin Owens and Bray Wyatt, could be joining Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling. The...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch And More WWE & AEW Stars React To Big E’s WWE Title Win

Several WWE Superstars took to Twitter to congratulate new WWE Champion Big E after his big win to close last night’s RAW in Boston. As noted, the RAW main event saw Bobby Lashley retain the WWE Title over RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton. After the match, and as he had announced, Big E hit the ring and cashed in his Money In the Bank title shot, to defeat Lashley for title. You can click here for a backstage note on the title change, and you can click here for footage of Big E’s victory speech.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Fans Call On AEW To Never Hire Ric Flair After Dark Side Of The Ring

Ric Flair was a major focus for Dark Side of the Ring’s episode about the Plane Ride From Hell. He trended on Twitter and Tommy Dreamer was suspended from Impact Wrestling because of the episode as well. Ric Flair denied the allegations against him. There are also calls for AEW to leave Flair alone after the episode.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy