WWE Creative Team Kept ‘In The Dark’ On Plans For Big E’s Title Win
Big E won the WWE Title this week on Raw and this was reportedly a big morale boost backstage. Many people are very happy for Big E, but not everyone knew about those plans. It was previously reported that WWE had plans for Big E to make a move to Raw during the draft. It was later reported that WWE planned for Big E’s title win during the Draft, but that happened early. Big E is now the WWE Champion and a permanent fixture on the red brand.www.ringsidenews.com
