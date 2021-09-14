New ‘What If…?’ Trailer Teases Tony Stark’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Snap
Marvel Studios has released a mid-season trailer for What If…? that teases Tony Stark’s iconic Avengers: Endgame snap. What If…? has finally crossed the mid-season mark with an episode that puts the focus on Killmonger and Tony Stark. So far, the series has covered already iconic storylines like Peggy Carter’s stint as Peggy Carter, Marvel Zombies, and Doctor Strange pretty much obliterating the universe. All in all, reception for the series has been overwhelmingly positive, no doubt thanks to the stellar animation and impressive voice cast assembled by Marvel Studios.talesbuzz.com
