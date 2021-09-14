CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sept. 14 Novak Weather: Thursday-Friday looks interesting

By Novak Weather
 6 days ago
Here is Tuesday's weather briefing that focuses on:

  • A comfortable stretch of weather over the next 36 hours.
  • The potential for strong T'Storms with heavy RAINS later THUR into early FRI.
  • The unseasonably WARM weather pattern that settles in later this weekend into early next week.

The Storm Prediction Center is monitoring the severe weather threat for Thursday, saying in its Day 3 forecast discussion that "any storms that do form would pose a threat for all severe hazards, as supercells appear possible."

We'll have updates from Novak Weather and Sven Sundgaard throughout the week, so check back for updates.

