Soccer

Kenton Girls Soccer loses to Celina

By Admin
 8 days ago

Kenton Girls soccer lost to Celina 8-2 in WBL action Monday night. Goals for Kenton by Abi Temple and Ali Harpel. Kenton heads to Defiance Thursday night at 6 to try and get back on track.

IN THIS ARTICLE
