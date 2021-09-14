Lawmakers' work to redraw Iowa political districts will start in earnest in October. Here's what you need to know
Gov. Kim Reynolds is calling Iowa lawmakers back to the Capitol for a special session Oct. 5 to approve new legislative and congressional boundaries. The governor's action, and a new order from the Iowa Supreme Court moving the state's redistricting deadline back to Dec. 1, provided new clarity for the once-a-decade process that had been clouded by uncertainty.www.thehawkeye.com
