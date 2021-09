Bayer Construction has been awarded the Munson Road paving project on the west side of the new Junction City High School for the contracted price of $588,994.05. According to Geary County Commission Chair Trish Giordano the road in the project area will be closed next Monday and the work should be completed by Dec. 1. Giordano added that the project will involve the first half mile of the road to the new high school.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO