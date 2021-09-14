CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas A&M Football: 3 changes to expect with Zach Calzada as the starter

Cover picture for the articleZach Calzada, Texas A&M Football Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports. Just two games into the season, the Texas A&M Football team has already turned to their backup quarterback to fill in for the player who won the offseason quarterback competition. This didn’t happen as a result of poor performances by Haynes King though. Instead, King would go down with a leg injury that is now projected to keep him off of the football field until mid-October.

