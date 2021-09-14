Texas A&M Football: 3 changes to expect with Zach Calzada as the starter

Haynes King showed why he was named Texas A&M’s starting quarterback for the season opener, and now Zach Calzada gets a chance to show how close it came to being him. King was as good as advertised in a 41-10 season-opening victory over Kent State with several dazzling plays en route to 314 total yards. The team’s most inexperienced position wouldn’t be a liability, it would be an asset. The offense and team seemed primed to do great things with King, but that thought is on hold because King fractured the right tibia just above his ankle.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO