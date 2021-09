Mark your calendars for Sunday, October 24th! Come out for a safe evening of Halloween fun for kids and families! The event will be held in Deleon Plaza from 4:00-6:00. We will have vendors set up all around the square. There will also be a costume contest and a fantastic foam party. We are still in the planning phase of this event. If you would like to be a part of this event and set up a booth please call 361 573-0777 to reserve your spot.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO