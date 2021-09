COVID-19 and its Delta variant are causing pandemic statistics in West Virginia to soar as the virus once again takes a sweep across the nation. The number of deaths in West Virginia hovers at the 3,200 mark, according to reports by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. There are currently 22,972 active COVID cases in the state. Among those 813 are hospitalized, 252 are in intensive care units and 132 are on ventilators.

