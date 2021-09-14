CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden Feeling Pressure To Ditch Tradition And Nominate Democrat To Lead Federal Reserve

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is growing momentum for President Biden to consider making a big change at the Federal Reserve by nominating a Democrat to lead the central bank of the United States. According to Politico, some left-leaning activists and members of Congress are trying to convince the president to not renominate the current Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, when his current term expires in February. Instead, they’re trying to urge him to nominate Fed Governor Lael Brainard for the top job. The reasoning is that it is an ideal moment to install a Democrat in the all-important top seat at the Fed, at a crucial time for the nation’s economy.

AFP

US Senate leader urges Biden to end 'hateful' Haitian expulsions

Democratic US Senate leader Chuck Schumer urged President Joe Biden on Tuesday to end mass deportations of Haitian migrants, with the White House facing a firestorm of criticism over its buckling immigration system and the apparent abuse of refugees. "I urge President Biden... to immediately put a stop to these expulsions, and to end this Title 42 policy at our southern border," Schumer said on the Senate floor.
Deadline

Joe Biden Declares “New Era Of Relentless Diplomacy” In First Speech As President To UN: “Bombs and Bullets Cannot Defend Against Covid-19”

Joe Biden declared a “new era of relentless diplomacy” in his first speech as president to the UN General Assembly, as he tried to show that the U.S. was turning the page on what he called an “era of relentless war” and focusing on international crises like climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic. The major cable and broadcast networks covered the speech in New York, with a number of commentators noting the differences between Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, who at time took a more transactional view of longtime U.S. alliances. “As we close this era of relentless war, we are...
U.S. POLITICS
TheAtlantaVoice

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China. But while stressing to fellow world leaders the […]
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US Democrats unveil plans to suspend debt limit

Democratic congressional leaders on Monday unveiled plans to suspend the nation's borrowing limit, following a White House warning of "economic catastrophe" unless that ceiling is raised. The legislation also would fund the government through the end of the year after the current budget lapses on September 30. But the fate of the plan is unclear since Republicans have vowed to withhold support for raising the debt ceiling, which is needed to fund spending already approved by lawmakers, including the massive rescue packages rolled out during the Covid-19 pandemic. "The American people expect our Republican colleagues to live up to their responsibilities and make good on the debts they proudly helped incur," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a joint statement.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Democrats face heavy lift on Biden agenda as GOP stands by

Congress must fund the government in the next 10 days, or risk a federal shutdown. Raise the nation’s borrowing limit, or default on its debt. All this while lawmakers are laboring to shoulder President Joe Biden’s massive $3.5 trillion “build back better” agenda through the House and Senate The magnitude of the challenges ahead and the speed required to accomplish the job is like nothing Congress has faced in recent memory, situating Biden’s entire domestic agenda and the political fate of his Democratic party at a crucial moment.The Republicans have made it clear they will not be helping...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Pelosi calls raising the debt ceiling a bipartisan responsibility

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) issued a "dear colleague" statement Sunday evening, calling on Congress to act in a bipartisan manner to raise the nation's debt ceiling. Why it matters: Congress is fast approaching an October deadline to raise the nation's debt ceiling and avoid a government shutdown. But the issue has become a thorny partisan stand-off.
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

Biden Bids To Renew US Leadership In UN Speech

President Joe Biden will tell the world Tuesday that the United States wants to avoid a Cold War with China, while pivoting from continuous post-9/11 conflicts to an era of US-led diplomacy. Biden's first speech as US president to the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York faces a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

