Biden Feeling Pressure To Ditch Tradition And Nominate Democrat To Lead Federal Reserve
There is growing momentum for President Biden to consider making a big change at the Federal Reserve by nominating a Democrat to lead the central bank of the United States. According to Politico, some left-leaning activists and members of Congress are trying to convince the president to not renominate the current Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, when his current term expires in February. Instead, they’re trying to urge him to nominate Fed Governor Lael Brainard for the top job. The reasoning is that it is an ideal moment to install a Democrat in the all-important top seat at the Fed, at a crucial time for the nation’s economy.www.newsandguts.com
Comments / 0