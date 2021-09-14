CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Courier, Express, and Parcel Market looks to expand its size in Overseas Market | Blue Dart Express Ltd., SF Express Co. Ltd., Aramex International LLC, Allied Express Transport

bostonnews.net
 7 days ago

Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Courier, Express, and Parcel market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Courier, Express, and Parcel market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

www.bostonnews.net

thedallasnews.net

Digital Ad Platforms Market Review 2021: Big Things are Happening | Acxiom, Facebook, Sizmek

The Global Digital Ad Platforms Market study with 107+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Conversant, Inc., Twitter, Kenshoo, Baidu, Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network, Choozle, Yahoo, LinkedIn, DoubleClick, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Acxiom Corporation, Facebook, Sizmek, Amazon.com, Inc. & Adobe.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Near-Infrared Imaging Market to Offer Ample Growth Opportunities by 2027

Global Near-Infrared Imaging Market Forecast to 2028. The Near-Infrared Imaging study sheds light on industry profiles across several countries and regions. The extensive document is a rich source of information on market size, share and growth rate. The industry profiles discussed in the Near-Infrared Imaging report further identifies market segmentation, profit, and competitive landscape and offers forecast information on industry performance and trends for the period, 2020 to 2027. The detailed report offers comprehensive analyses about a particular market situation within a geographic region..
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Worth $5.99 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market by Product (Manual {Susceptibility Discs, Plates, MIC Strips}, Consumables, Automated), Method (Diffusion, Dilution), Application (Clinical Diagnostics), End User (Hospitals, Pharma, Institutes) - Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $5.99 billion by 2028.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

In-Situ Hybridization Market Size, Segmentation, Global Research (2021-2028) | Emergen Research

Global In-Situ Hybridization Market Forecast to 2028. The latest report titled 'Global In-Situ Hybridization Market,' published by Emergen Research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global In-Situ Hybridization industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the In-Situ Hybridization market.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

India Construction Chemicals Market growing at a robust CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2017 - 2025

A new research report presents an overall analysis of India's construction chemicals market. This report depicts every detail related to the market and the dynamics impacting revenue growth. The general observation of the market shows that India is progressing rapidly in every industry sector. With rapid advancements taking place in every sphere, an exponential growth is foreseen in India's construction and construction chemicals market. This research report titled 'Construction Chemicals Market: India Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025' reveals that the market is expected to reach a valuation of over US$ 2,600 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a robust CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Electric Car Market Worth $1.96 trillion by 2028- Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "Electric Car Market by Propulsion Type (BEV, FCEV, PHEV, HEV), Power Output (Less Than 100kW, 100 kW to 250 kW), End Use (Private, Commercial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the electric cars market is expected to reach $1.96 trillion by 2028, at a CAGR of 37.1% from 2021. By volume, this market is expected to reach 69.3 million units by 2028 at a CAGR of 36.2% during the forecast period, 2021 to 2028.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Long Steel Market Top Players, Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

Rapid industrialization and urbanization, particularly in developing countries, is a major factor driving global long steel market revenue growth. The global long steel market size is expected to reach USD 701.69 Billion at a steady CAGR of 3.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Structural steel products...
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Labeler Market Size, Key Market Players, SWOT, Revenue Growth Analysis, 2021-2028

The global Labeler Market is expected to reach USD 7.75 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rise in the adoption of automatic labeling machines and emergence of packaging robots with advanced sensors, vision technology, and laser detection ability.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Wireless health market size is expected to reach USD 315 billion by 2025 | IBM, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation

A new research study from JCMR with title Global Wireless Health Market Research Report 2021 provides an in-depth assessment of the Wireless Health including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies & strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Wireless Health investments till 2029. The report does...
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Online Doctor Consultation Market to reach USD 16.2 billion by 2026 | Babylon Health, DocsApp

A new research study from JCMR with title Global Online Doctor Consultation Market Research Report 2021 provides an in-depth assessment of the Online Doctor Consultation including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies & strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Online Doctor Consultation investments till 2029.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2026

The Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market is expected to grow from USD 27.19 billion in 2018 to USD 150 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period. The driving factor for growth being the increasing use of internet of mobile and increase in the need of mobile application. However, concerns associated with privacy and location may act as the restraining factors for the market.
CELL PHONES
bostonnews.net

India Fertilizer Market, COVID-19 Impact, by Consumption, Companies, Forecast by 2026 - Renub Research

Agriculture performs a vital role in the economic development of agrarian India. Agriculture share in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased to 19.9% in 2020-21 from 17.8% in 2019-20. Almost 60% of the population depends on agriculture, according to the Economic Survey 2020-2021. Fertilizers have been considered an essential input to Indian agriculture to meet the food grain requirements of the country's growing population. According to FAO, 70% of Indian rural households depend essentially on farming for their livelihood since 82 percent of farmers are small or marginal.
AGRICULTURE
bostonnews.net

Service Virtualization Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global Service Virtualization Market is forecasted to reach USD 2,452.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market for service virtualization is experiencing rapid growth in IoT and cloud computing devices due to the ease of access by the users. The more advanced test quality conditions and the fast processing time are some of the factors for market growth.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Size, Growth, Revenue, Demand, Share and Key Companies Valuation by 2028

Global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Forecast to 2028. The global blood-brain barrier (BBB) market size is expected to reach USD 7.40 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving market revenue growth include major prevalence of neurological disorders such as Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's Disease, Hunter's Syndrome, and brain tumors. Other factors include rising healthcare expenses and increasing investment in pharmaceutical research and development. Blood-brain barrier plays a vital role in protecting the brain from toxic compounds and many blood-borne disorders. It helps to prevent the circulation of compounds from the circulatory systems to Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) or brain through a particular exchange of components controlled by BBB or blood CSF barrier. This function also significantly impedes delivery of drugs to the brain. In case of central nervous system disorders, it is required to deliver drugs across this barrier and provide the appropriate therapeutic effect to the targeted location.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

FinTech Blockchain Market Worth $36.04 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "FinTech Blockchain Market by Application (Payments, Clearing, & Settlement, Identity Management), Provider, Organization Size, and Business Domain (Payment, Insurance, Capital Market, Commercial Banking, Regulatory Compliance) -Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the FinTech blockchain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 59.9% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $36.04 billion by 2028 from $1.35 billion in 2021. The rapid growth of the FinTech blockchain market is mainly attributed to the rising need for low-cost cross-border payments, the proliferation of open trading for digital assets, requisite to reduce costs and the time required for cross-border payments, increasing demand to transform Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance operations, and consistently growing need for speed and transparency around international payments.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Eye Massage Machine Market Is Booming Worldwide | Pan Gao, TECO, KOIZUMI

A new research study from JCMR with title Global Eye Massage Machine Market Research Report 2021 provides an in-depth assessment of the Eye Massage Machine including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies & strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Eye Massage Machine investments till 2029.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Telecom Billing Market Revenue, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The Telecommunication Billing market is expected to grow from USD 9.8 billion in 2019 to USD 22.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.07% during the forecast period. Growth in the telecommunication sector, usage of innovative services, an escalating number of customers are fostering the market growth. Issues like the fallout of services and network congestion are increasing and begetting a structural evolution in demand for the expansion of effective billing and revenue management solutions.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

The Global Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market is projected to reach USD 3.91 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive lighting applications, rising usage of the luxury passenger vehilces, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers and extensive growth in electric cars are boosting the demand of Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market. Technological innovations associated with automotive lighting industry are anticipated to stimulate market demand. For instance, a technology known as 'laser matrix' is improving the safety of high-beam driving.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Mobile Enterprise Application Market Revenue, Product Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

The Mobile enterprise application market is expected to grow from USD 49 billion in 2018 to USD 98 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for secured and real time sharing of corporate data, increasing digitalization of workplaces and mobile workforces with various operating systems, need for effective productivity of employees and organization, increasing demand for cloud based solutions and high demand of M2m and IoT By Telecom companies are some of the driving factors of the market. For instance, Governments of all countries are majorly focusing on adopting e-governance, i.e., the use of information and communication technology for the use of information and communication technology for government services, exchange of information, communication transactions, integration of various stand-alone systems and services between government and citizen, business, government, employees as well as back-office processes and interactions within the entire government framework.
MARKETS

