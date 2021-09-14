HPC, Data Analysis, Storage And Management in Life Sciences Market May Set New Growth Story | Advanced Micro Devices, Cray, Cisco Systems

The global graphene in batteries & supercapacitors market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 268.2 Million by 2027, and register a significantly high revenue growth rate over the next seven years, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for graphene in batteries & supercapacitors can be attributed to rising demand for electric vehicles in countries across the globe. A surge in demand for high-performance, more fuel-efficient, and low-emission vehicles, coupled with stringent regulatory policies to curb vehicle emissions is driving demand for electric vehicles. Sales of electric vehicles was over two million units worldwide in 2018, representing a Y-o-Y growth of 63.0%, which has been reported as a positive sign in the endeavor to combat air pollution and other related initiatives on a global perspective. Energy storage units are indispensable for the functioning of electric vehicles, and graphene batteries are swiftly garnering traction in the electric vehicles market as they enable faster cycle times and improved electrode density. Furthermore, graphene batteries have longer charge retention property than graphite-based electrode batteries, thus increasing the battery life.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO