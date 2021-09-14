Tablet Based E-Detailing Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Vistaar Digital, Valtech, Mediworld Publication

The global ceramic sanitary ware market is expected to reach USD 48.58 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ceramic is the most common material used in the production of various types of sanitary ware products, owing to the offering of durable service despite extreme usage. This material is highly stain resistant, and do not easily get discolored and rusted, and hence are appropriate for use in bathrooms that receive water, which can lead to stains in toilet sinks and washbasins, as well as are preferred in making fashionable sanitary wares. Further, ceramics are very cost-effective as compared to metals or stones, as well as are easy to maintain.

INDUSTRY ・ 18 HOURS AGO