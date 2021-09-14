Industrial Sieves Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick during 2031

The global medical device packaging market size is expected to reach USD 48.88 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising demand for medical devices globally. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe and rise in the number of hospitals and diagnostic centers are other key factors boosting revenue growth of the global medical device packaging market. Moreover, major economic development in countries such as China and India is expected to open up major opportunities for manufacturers of medical devices going ahead. Medical device manufacturers are increasingly investing in development of more innovative devices and services, which is driving rising need for more specialized packaging materials and solutions. Moreover, rising popularity of healthcare insurance due to rise in income levels and spending capacity among individuals are boosting growth of the medical devices market due to increasing shift towards healthcare insurance.

