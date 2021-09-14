NFL Power Rankings: Still No. 1

JACKSONVILLE - Senior writer John Oehser's pre-Week 2 2021 NFL power rankings. And we all know how important these are ... Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) | 1 | Championship teams find ways to win Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) | 2 | Championship teams find ways to win Seattle Seahawks (1-0) | 5 | A lot looked really good in Week 1 Los Angeles Rams (1-0) | 7 | Impressive - as expected - in season opener Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) | 10 | On the road? At Buffalo? Week 1? Impressive start New Orleans Saints (1-0) | 12 | There is life after Brees after all Buffalo Bills (0-1) | 3 | Just Week 1, but Sunday could loom large in December Cleveland Browns (0-1) | 8 | So close to a huge Week 1 victory over KC Miami Dolphins (1-0) | 11 | Feeling more and more real under Flores Arizona Cardinals (1-0) | 15 | One of league's more impressive Week 1 road victories Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) | 16 | Strong fourth quarter good sign for Herbert, Chargers San Francisco 49ers (1-0) | 20 | Held on big-time for a 1-0 start Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) | 17 | Major drama in prime-time Monday Green Bay Packers (0-1) | 4 | Oof New England Patriots (0-1) | 14 | Lost one they could - and maybe should - have won Sunday Tennessee Titans (0-1) | 9 | Not the biggest Week 1 stunner, but not far off Baltimore Ravens (0-1) | 6 |Lost in a way they usually win in Vegas Monday Indianapolis Colts (0-1) | 13 | Eighth consecutive season-opening loss Carolina Panthers (1-0) | 25 | Winning Panthers debut for Darnold Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) | 27 | As impressive a performance as possible for Hurts Denver Broncos (1-0) | 26 | Up next: Jaguars in Duval Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) | 28 | Clutch OT victory as Burrow returns Dallas Cowboys (0-1) | 21 | As impressive as a loss can be Washington Football Team (0-1) | 18 | QB problems continue ... already Minnesota Vikings (0-1) | 19 | O-Line difficulties contributed to frustrating OT loss in Cincy Chicago Bears (0-1) | 22 | The calls for Fields are getting louder Houston Texans (1-0) | 32 | Looked much better than expected Sunday Atlanta Falcons (0-1) | 23 | Brutal start to the season for the Dirty Birds New York Giants (0-1) | 24 | Fifth consecutive season-opening loss Detroit Lions (0-1) | 29 | Late rally Sunday has Lions fans excited about future Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) | 30 | Disappointing debut for Meyer, Lawrence New York Jets (0-1) | 31 | O-Line struggles meant a long debut for Wilson.