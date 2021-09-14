Make Back To School Fashion Work At Any Age

School Age Site Coordinator - YMCA of South Collier is now seeking to hire some motivated and positive role models for the youth in our school age programs. The YMCA of South Collier is hiring After School Program Site Coordinators for after school program in Everglades City. This position is a part time position with full time during the summer.Hours:1-6:30pm | Monday-FridayRequirements: • Have mandated DCF training • First Aid and CPR certified • Director’s Credential preferred* or must obtain within 1 year of hire • Must have at least 2 years’ experience in childcare, education, management, or a related field • Be at least 21 years old • Must be able to read, write, and speak the English language • Must be computer literate and comfortable with Word, Excel, and Power Point • Have their own reliable transportation • Be a self-driven leader with high energy and a positive attitude Contact Stephanie Pepper (239)394-9622 ext 104.

EVERGLADES CITY, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO