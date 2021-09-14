Gastrointestinal Cancer Drugs Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2027

According to a new market research report "WiFi as a Service Market by Service (Professional Services and Managed Services), Solution, Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Location Type (Indoor and Outdoor), Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the WiFi as a service market size is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2020 to USD 8.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. Reduction in the cost of ownership of WiFi infrastructure for organizations, ease of WiFi infrastructure management and its remote troubleshooting, and quick deployment of networks and end-to-end value chain visibility offered to organizations are factors fueling the growth of the WiFi as a service market across the globe.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO