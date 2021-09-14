CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purpose and clarity underpin the government's winter Covid strategy

Cover picture for the articleA good day, for a change, for the government’s response to the pandemic, as we look forward, if that’s the right expression, to the autumn and winter. With the notable exception of the vaccine rollout, rarely has the official response been characterised by a sober consistency of purpose and clarity in communication. Panic interspersed with senseless boosterism has been been the usual approach. It has helped the UK to one of the worst death rates in the advanced world.

