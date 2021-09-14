15 Romantic Date Ideas In NJ For The Two Of You

Getting a day or night out just the two of you is a treat, but coming up with the date idea is always a toughie—do you do the usual dinner out or try something new? If you’re thinking the latter, we’ve got you covered with a bunch of out-of-the-box ideas for a day or night date, from hitting the sky in a hot air balloon to going on a sunset cruise around the bay. And while these days may having you going out less, we’ve got ideas for staying in nights for the two of you, too. Scroll down for these date ideas in NJ—and you can start booking that sitter now.