Confectionery Processing Equipment Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Products, Revenue Analysis, For 2020-2026

Global Calendering Resins (PET, PETG and PVC) Market: Overview. The process of manufacturing films involves calendering resins. Calendering is a process used for manufacturing high-quality and large-volume products, mainly vinyl (PVC) sheets and films. Other thermoplastics can also be calendered for the manufacturing of films and sheets. In the calendering process, the polymer is melted and compounded with heat and pressure in an extruder. Then, the film is formed by the pressure of the calendering rolls. Special features of the film are defined by formulation and processing conditions. An important area in the calendering of the film is the ability of surface treatment such as embossing films or enhancing the physical properties of the films by stretching. The market includes different types of films made with the help of calendering resins such as PVC, PET and PETG.

