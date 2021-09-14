CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep Learning in CT Scanners Market Bigger Than Expected | Samsung, Toshiba Corporation, Medtronic, Philips, GE Health

bostonnews.net
 7 days ago

Global Deep Learning in CT Scanners Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Deep Learning in CT Scanners market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Deep Learning in CT Scanners market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

www.bostonnews.net

thedallasnews.net

Digital Ad Platforms Market Review 2021: Big Things are Happening | Acxiom, Facebook, Sizmek

The Global Digital Ad Platforms Market study with 107+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Conversant, Inc., Twitter, Kenshoo, Baidu, Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network, Choozle, Yahoo, LinkedIn, DoubleClick, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Acxiom Corporation, Facebook, Sizmek, Amazon.com, Inc. & Adobe.
AFP

ADB cuts Asia growth forecast on slow Covid vaccine rollout

The Asian Development Bank warned of "lasting scars" from the coronavirus pandemic as it cut its 2021 growth forecast for developing Asia on slow vaccination rates, surging infections and crippling lockdowns. A shortage of doses, which has hampered efforts to inoculate the vast region stretching from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, could worsen as evidence of waning vaccine protection increases demand for booster shots, the lender said Wednesday. The Philippines-based ADB forecast growth of 7.1 percent -- compared with its previous prediction in April of 7.3 percent and a slight contraction in 2020 -- but said the recovery "remains fragile". Vaccination rates have been uneven across the region, where less than a third of the population was fully protected against Covid-19 at the end of August, the lender said in an update of its flagship Asian Development Outlook.
Money Morning

One Stock to Sell Immediately (at Any Price)

Evergrande was the story yesterday, as investors from one side of the planet to the other weighed the chances the Chinese property mega-developer - the world's most indebted company - could default on part of its $300 billion in obligations. To be honest, I'm not sure what could happen, and...
bostonnews.net

FinTech Blockchain Market Worth $36.04 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "FinTech Blockchain Market by Application (Payments, Clearing, & Settlement, Identity Management), Provider, Organization Size, and Business Domain (Payment, Insurance, Capital Market, Commercial Banking, Regulatory Compliance) -Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the FinTech blockchain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 59.9% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $36.04 billion by 2028 from $1.35 billion in 2021. The rapid growth of the FinTech blockchain market is mainly attributed to the rising need for low-cost cross-border payments, the proliferation of open trading for digital assets, requisite to reduce costs and the time required for cross-border payments, increasing demand to transform Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance operations, and consistently growing need for speed and transparency around international payments.
bostonnews.net

Electric Car Market Worth $1.96 trillion by 2028- Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "Electric Car Market by Propulsion Type (BEV, FCEV, PHEV, HEV), Power Output (Less Than 100kW, 100 kW to 250 kW), End Use (Private, Commercial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the electric cars market is expected to reach $1.96 trillion by 2028, at a CAGR of 37.1% from 2021. By volume, this market is expected to reach 69.3 million units by 2028 at a CAGR of 36.2% during the forecast period, 2021 to 2028.
bostonnews.net

Foam Tape Market Forecast To Reach USD 14.24 Billion By 2028 Says Reports And Data

The global foam tapes market is expected to reach a value of USD 14.24 Billion by 2028, and register a CAGR of 6.50%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These tapes are specialty materials that are used in the construction industry for various purposes such as for sealing windows, making sun- roofs, noise cancellation, and many others.
bostonnews.net

Eye Massage Machine Market Is Booming Worldwide | Pan Gao, TECO, KOIZUMI

A new research study from JCMR with title Global Eye Massage Machine Market Research Report 2021 provides an in-depth assessment of the Eye Massage Machine including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies & strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Eye Massage Machine investments till 2029.
bostonnews.net

Low Power Wide Area Network Market Size, Regional Trends and Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, For 2020-2026

The Low power wide area network market is expected to grow from USD 1.3 Billion in 2018 to USD 25.4 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 52.9% during the forecast period. Increasing usage long range connectivity between devices, increasing adoption of advanced technologies like, IoT and M2M, lesser power consumption, lesser technology cost, increasing demand for connectivity in various industries, rise of advanced technologies, such as smart cities and smart buildings, and emergence of smart and intelligent devices are some of the driving factors of the market.
bostonnews.net

Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

The Global Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market is projected to reach USD 3.91 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive lighting applications, rising usage of the luxury passenger vehilces, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers and extensive growth in electric cars are boosting the demand of Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market. Technological innovations associated with automotive lighting industry are anticipated to stimulate market demand. For instance, a technology known as 'laser matrix' is improving the safety of high-beam driving.
bostonnews.net

Mobile Enterprise Application Market Revenue, Product Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

The Mobile enterprise application market is expected to grow from USD 49 billion in 2018 to USD 98 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for secured and real time sharing of corporate data, increasing digitalization of workplaces and mobile workforces with various operating systems, need for effective productivity of employees and organization, increasing demand for cloud based solutions and high demand of M2m and IoT By Telecom companies are some of the driving factors of the market. For instance, Governments of all countries are majorly focusing on adopting e-governance, i.e., the use of information and communication technology for the use of information and communication technology for government services, exchange of information, communication transactions, integration of various stand-alone systems and services between government and citizen, business, government, employees as well as back-office processes and interactions within the entire government framework.
bostonnews.net

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Worth $5.99 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market by Product (Manual {Susceptibility Discs, Plates, MIC Strips}, Consumables, Automated), Method (Diffusion, Dilution), Application (Clinical Diagnostics), End User (Hospitals, Pharma, Institutes) - Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $5.99 billion by 2028.
bostonnews.net

Online Doctor Consultation Market to reach USD 16.2 billion by 2026 | Babylon Health, DocsApp

A new research study from JCMR with title Global Online Doctor Consultation Market Research Report 2021 provides an in-depth assessment of the Online Doctor Consultation including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies & strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Online Doctor Consultation investments till 2029.
bostonnews.net

Insights on the Small Arms Global Market to 2028 - by Offering, Application, End-use Industry and Geography

Increasing investment in modernization of military and defense sector is a key factor driving growth of the global small arms market. The global small arms market size is expected to reach USD 10.32 Billion at a steady CAGR of 2.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in domestic violence and crimes coupled with implementation of various arms laws that permit possession of certain weapons among civilian for self-defense purposes is propelling growth of the market. Domestic violence is a global issue that affects 35% of women worldwide. There are more than 5,000 honor-killing cases reported annually, while experts believe the actual numbers are much higher.
bostonnews.net

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2026

The Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market is expected to grow from USD 27.19 billion in 2018 to USD 150 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period. The driving factor for growth being the increasing use of internet of mobile and increase in the need of mobile application. However, concerns associated with privacy and location may act as the restraining factors for the market.
bostonnews.net

Healthy Biscuits Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Pladis, Mondelez, Britannia, Parle

Biscuits are bakery products, prepared from wheat flour, sugar, fat, leavening agent, and some other additional ingredients. The biscuits are classified into three types based on dough used; short or soft dough biscuit, hard dough, and crackers. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants and loss of manpower, which has reduced the production of healthy biscuits. In some countries, the biscuit manufacturers were exempted from the lockdown restrictions, but the procurement of raw material led to a shortage of production.
bostonnews.net

Long Steel Market Top Players, Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

Rapid industrialization and urbanization, particularly in developing countries, is a major factor driving global long steel market revenue growth. The global long steel market size is expected to reach USD 701.69 Billion at a steady CAGR of 3.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Structural steel products...
bostonnews.net

Vitamins and Minerals Market Expected to reach USD 108 Billion by 2025

A new research study from JCMR with title Global Vitamins and Minerals Market Research Report 2021 provides an in-depth assessment of the Vitamins and Minerals including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies & strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Vitamins and Minerals investments till 2029.
bostonnews.net

Vacuum Gas Oil Market Revenue, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2021-2028

The global vacuum gas oil market is expected to reach USD 564.48 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Vacuum gas oil finds application as an intermediate feedstock that can improve the output of valuable diesel and gasoline in refineries. Lightweight shale crude oils like Eagle Ford can produce vacuum gas oil direct from primary distillation.
bostonnews.net

India Construction Chemicals Market growing at a robust CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2017 - 2025

A new research report presents an overall analysis of India's construction chemicals market. This report depicts every detail related to the market and the dynamics impacting revenue growth. The general observation of the market shows that India is progressing rapidly in every industry sector. With rapid advancements taking place in every sphere, an exponential growth is foreseen in India's construction and construction chemicals market. This research report titled 'Construction Chemicals Market: India Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025' reveals that the market is expected to reach a valuation of over US$ 2,600 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a robust CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.
