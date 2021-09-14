MGM Focused On “Modernized Nostalgia” In Video Games Push

The Monitor is a weekly column devoted to everything happening in the WIRED world of culture, from movies to memes, TV to Twitter. Tomorrow marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11. If this wasn’t obvious from a simple glance at your calendar, then surely it is from a quick scroll through your TV options. National Geographic/Hulu is airing 9/11: One Day in America; MSNBC/Peacock has Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11; HBO has Spike Lee’s somewhat controversial NYC Epicenters. News and social media feeds are also quickly filling up with remembrances and reflections. As befits such a somber anniversary, there is plenty happening in culture to commemorate the day. There is also plenty going on right now that could make it feel like we're back in that era.

