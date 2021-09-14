CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

MGM Focused On “Modernized Nostalgia” In Video Games Push

By Honk News Team
honknews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollywood and video games have been strange bedfellows. However, in the recent past, movie franchises have started being adapted into top games as standalone entries. In this regard, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, popularly known as MGM, is also exploring ways of establishing itself in the video game space. The video game industry has grown significantly, pushing the growth of online casinos to unprecedented heights. An online casino like the Spin Casino has established itself as a platform offering the best casino online services. On the other hand, MGM’s top executives believe that venturing into the video game space can help to elevate the company’s properties and brands significantly.

