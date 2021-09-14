MGM Focused On “Modernized Nostalgia” In Video Games Push
Hollywood and video games have been strange bedfellows. However, in the recent past, movie franchises have started being adapted into top games as standalone entries. In this regard, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, popularly known as MGM, is also exploring ways of establishing itself in the video game space. MGM's top executives believe that venturing into the video game space can help to elevate the company's properties and brands significantly.
