CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Red Wings re-sign Givani Smith to two-year deal

97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 6 days ago

The 23-year-old winger appeared in 16 games for the Wings last season, scoring one goal and four points. He also totaled 21 penalty minutes.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Zdeno Chara signs with the Isles for one year deal

This weekend, it was announced that Zdeno Chara signed with the Isles for a one-year deal. What does this mean for the player and how will this affect the team?. This weekend, 44-year-old defenseman Zdeno Chara signed with the New York Islanders, the team that drafted him back in 1996. This was a surprising move for the defenseman, as many expected him to either go back to the Boston Bruins, where he played for fourteen seasons and was captain, or stay with the Washington Capitals.
NHL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Red Wings announce new helmet sponsor: Meijer

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have a new helmet sponsor and it’s a familiar Michigan name: Meijer. Meijer will have its brand slapped across the Red Wings’ home, away and practice helmets beginning with this week’s NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City, Ilitch Companies announced Wednesday. “We’re thankful to...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Top 10 Forwards in Detroit Red Wings History

SID ABEL 1938-1952 (LW) Sid Abel spent 12 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. At one point and time, he was on a line with other Red Wing greats Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay. Abel won three Stanley Cups with the Red Wings in 1943, 1950, 1952. He was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks for cash in 1952 but returned to the Red Wings after he retired to be the head coach from 1957-1970.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Mailbag: Goaltending, Cossa, Raymond & More

One of the best things about being a member of the Red Wings team here at THW is our weekly column The Grind Line in which we all sound off on a topic of our choosing. I think it not only highlights differing perspectives on various Red Wings topics, but it also serves as a vessel for us writers to offer a glimpse into our personalities and our overall thoughts on the team as a whole. If you haven’t checked out that column (or our YouTube show by the same name), I highly recommend it.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Givani Smith
Person
Jonatan Berggren
Person
Lucas Raymond
Person
Steve Yzerman
flamesnation.ca

Flames re-sign Connor Mackey (two years, $912.5k AAV)

The Calgary Flames have re-signed 24-year-old defenceman Connor Mackey to a two-year contract worth $912,500 per season, the club announced Wednesday afternoon. Mackey spent most of the 2020–21 season with the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League, leading the team in defensive scoring with 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 27 games. He was also named a Canadian Division all-star.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Seattle Kraken sign former Red Wing Dennis Cholowski

The Seattle Kraken have reached a contract with Dennis Cholowski, signing him to a one-year, two-way deal. Interestingly enough, the contract will carry an NHL salary of $900,000, more than most two-way deals pay. Kraken GM Ron Francis released a short statement. Dennis is a young defenseman with offensive upside...
NHL
elitesportsny.com

Rangers sign Libor Hájek to one-year deal

The Rangers’ roster is coming together. On Tuesday morning, the New York Rangers announced the club has signed defenseman Libor Hájek to a one-year deal. The contract has a $874,125 AAV. Hájek, 23, had been a restricted free agent. He will be a RFA at the end of the 2021-22...
NHL
FanSided

Red Wings: Is ’21-’22 Tyler Bertuzzi’s Rebound Year?

Tyler Bertuzzi is coming off a season with the Detroit Red Wings cut short by a lower back injury and subsequent surgery. Can he rebound less than a year later?. (Advanced Stats Courtesy of Evolving-Hockey) Last Season with the Red Wings. Well, there isn’t much to write about here. Through...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Wings
basketballnews.com

Alize Johnson clears waivers, signs with Bulls on two-year deal

Brooklyn Nets F Alize Johnson cleared waivers, source tells ESPN. He becomes a free agent. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter) ANALYSIS: Wojnarowski added that Alize Johnson has agreed to a two-year, $3.6M deal with the Chicago Bulls, who had a need for power forward depth and the Bulls current roster offers some real opportunity for Johnson.
NBA
chatsports.com

Red Wings Weekly Review: Takeaways from Two Tournament Games

The Detroit Red Wings 5-2 loss to St. Louis in the Prospect Tournament certainly pumped the brakes on the prospect-palooza that had been sweeping the fanbase. Sebastian Cossa looked every bit of an 18-year-old goaltender, Jonatan Berggren exited with an injury and Lucas Raymond is well, Lucas Raymond. Between some...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings bring back familiar face on two-year contract

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have re-signed a familiar face as they have inked LW Givani Smith to a two-year contract. Smith, 23, split his third professional campaign between Detroit and the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins in 2020-21. In 16 games with the Red Wings, Smith notched four points (1-3-4) and 21 penalty minutes, while registering 28 hits in 10:35 average time on ice. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound winger notched his first NHL multi-point game with a goal and an assist on Feb. 7 at Florida, while completing the “Gordie Howe Hat Trick” by recording a fighting major in the game as well. Smith also played 25 games for Grand Rapids last season and ranked among team leaders with nine goals (3rd), six assists (T9th), 15 points (7th) and 54 penalty minutes (2nd). Over three full professional seasons, Smith has totaled seven points (3-4-7) and 30 penalty minutes in 37 NHL games with Detroit and 47 points (24-23-47) and 217 penalty minutes in 129 games with the Griffins.
NHL
wfft.com

Boudens re-signs with Komets, Rymsha & Alvaro agree to deals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Komets announced today that forward Matt Boudens will return to Fort Wayne for the upcoming season. Also, forwards Drake Rymsha and Matt Alvaro have signed deals. Boudens, 27, helped the Komets capture the Kelly Cup during the 2020-21 season scoring three goals, dishing five...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Tyler Bozak re-signs with Blues on one-year deal

Why not return to the place where you won it all? Tyler Bozak re-signed with the St. Louis Blues, inking a one-year contract. The deal is worth a base salary of $750K but also includes performance bonuses. Those bonuses, based on games played and playoff success, can increase Bozak’s salary to $2M, according to Andy Strickland of Bally Sports Midwest.
NHL
Yardbarker

Flames Sign Stone and Gudbranson to One Year Deals

The Calgary Flames added to their blueline on Friday, signing Erik Gudbranson to a one-year, $1.95 million deal, while also re-signing Michael Stone to a one-year deal worth $750,000. Gudbranson, 29, began the 2020-21 season with the Ottawa Senators before being traded to the Nashville Predators. In a combined 45...
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings' national TV schedule: If you don't have ESPN-Plus, you're out of luck

Detroit Red Wings fans may wanna look into a streaming service or two if they're trying to watch all 82 games this season. The NHL's new national TV partners, ESPN and Turner Sports, released their schedules for the upcoming season. The Wings, once one of the hottest tickets in the game, don't have the same cache as before — missing the postseason each of the last five years will do that to you. Still, Detroit will get a few looks on the new channels.
NHL
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings: It’s a Prove It Year for Robby Fabbri

Robby Fabbri is on the last year of his contract with the Detroit Red Wings. Like a solid chunk of the roster, Fabbri’s future with the team is uncertain – will he still be a Red Wing when the team is contending? This season could very well answer that question.
NHL
theScore

Golden Knights re-sign Nolan Patrick to 2-year deal worth $2.4M

The Vegas Golden Knights re-signed forward Nolan Patrick to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $1.2 million, the team announced Sunday. Vegas acquired Patrick from the Nashville Predators in a three-team trade in July, sending forward Cody Glass to the Predators in exchange for the 23-year-old.
NHL
hoopsrumors.com

Cavs To Sign Denzel Valentine To Two-Year Deal

The Cavaliers are signing swingman Denzel Valentine to a two-year contract, Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer tweets. Valentine’s interest in Cleveland had previously been reported. Valentine, 27, spent the first five years of his NBA career in Chicago. He had a promising 2017/18 season (10.2 PPG, 5.1 RPG,...
NBA
SLAM

Spurs Sign Forward Keita Bates-Diop On Two-Year Deal

As the San Antonio Spurs continue to re-tool with a young team, they’ve committed another roster spot to a rising forward. As first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Keita Bates-Diop has agreed to a new two-year deal with the Spurs. Last season, Bates-Diop played with the Spurs on a two-way...
NBA
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket

Comments / 0

Community Policy