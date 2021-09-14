CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island police shoot dog after biting incident

By Mark Baumert
KSNB Local4
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island police officers shot and killed a dog in the middle of town Tuesday. Police Captain Jim Duering told Local4 that two dogs, which were described as vicious, were roaming the area between 13th Street and Broadwell Avenue and Grand Island Central Catholic late Tuesday morning. Police were called around 11:30 a.m. after a report that the dogs, also described as medium to large breeds, had killed another smaller dog and had bitten two people.

