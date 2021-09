This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's next iPhone, likely to be called the iPhone 13, might be revealed today. While that's not yet confirmed, Apple is holding a Sept. 14 event where we expect the new iPhone line to debut, and if it does there'll surely be an iPhone 12 price drop. Especially depending on your personal budget and iPhone wish list, you may only need certain features that you can already find in earlier Apple products like the iPhone 12, iPhone 11 or iPhone SE, or may get in the rumored iPhone SE 3.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO