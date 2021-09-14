NTSB blames Golden Ray capsizing on 'inaccurate stability calculations'

As the colossal, complex and multifaceted epic undertaking of removing 656 feet of ship wreckage from the St. Simons Sound passes the 2-year mark, the big question on many minds comes down to two words: Dollars and cents. If taxpaying folks in the Golden Isles are asking for themselves, the...
Two years after MV Golden Ray capsized while departing the port of Brunswick, Georgia early in the hours of September 8, 2019, the National Transportation Safety Board released their final report on the incident. The accident occurred as the ship, under the supervision of an embarked pilot, executed a 68-degree turn heading out to sea.
The National Transportation Safety Board has determined inaccurate stability calculations led to the September 2019 capsizing of the Golden Ray in Georgia’s St. Simons Sound. “The NTSB determined the probable cause of the capsizing of the Golden Ray was the chief officer’s error entering ballast quantities into the stability calculation...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – As the Golden Ray removal operations continue, crews are working to refit the barge that will carry away the remaining pieces of the wreck. The barge that will haul these sections needs a cradle built to rest them in. And it’s all tide dependent — each day there is a small window of opportunity for all the conditions to be right for responders to get those final two sections removed out of the St. Simons Sound.
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Salvage crews have finished cutting apart the last two sections of a cargo ship that overturned along the Georgia coast two years ago Wednesday. The multiagency command overseeing demolition of the South Korean freighter Golden Ray said in a news release that the final cut was completed Saturday. Both massive chunks are awaiting removal by barge from the waters off St. Simons Island. They will be transported to a scrapyard in Louisiana.
The end to the Golden Ray wreck removal is finally in sight with the last of seven cuts completed over the weekend near Brunswick, Georgia. The St. Simons Sound Incident Response says the cut to separate sections four and five was completed Saturday, leaving the last two sections that will now need to be lifted onto a barge for eventual towing to a Louisiana recycling facility.
