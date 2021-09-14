CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NTSB blames Golden Ray capsizing on 'inaccurate stability calculations'

 6 days ago
The ship capsized off the coast of Brunswick, GA in 2019. The report blames inaccurate calculations by the ship's chief officer with other contributing factors.

gcaptain.com

The Missing Question from the NTSB Report on MV Golden Ray: WHY?

Two years after MV Golden Ray capsized while departing the port of Brunswick, Georgia early in the hours of September 8, 2019, the National Transportation Safety Board released their final report on the incident. The accident occurred as the ship, under the supervision of an embarked pilot, executed a 68-degree turn heading out to sea.
freightwaves.com

Chief officer’s ballast level error blamed for Golden Ray capsizing

The National Transportation Safety Board has determined inaccurate stability calculations led to the September 2019 capsizing of the Golden Ray in Georgia’s St. Simons Sound. “The NTSB determined the probable cause of the capsizing of the Golden Ray was the chief officer’s error entering ballast quantities into the stability calculation...
News4Jax.com

Golden Ray removal operations continue

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – As the Golden Ray removal operations continue, crews are working to refit the barge that will carry away the remaining pieces of the wreck. The barge that will haul these sections needs a cradle built to rest them in. And it’s all tide dependent — each day there is a small window of opportunity for all the conditions to be right for responders to get those final two sections removed out of the St. Simons Sound.
WJCL

NTSB reveals why the Golden Ray capsized in St. Simons Sound

The cause of the 2019 cargo shipwreck in the waters off St. Simons Island near the Port of Brunswick has been revealed. The NTSB released its findings Tuesday night into the capsizing of the Golden Ray. The NTSB report indicates "incorrect calculations about the vessel's stability" as the cause. The...
The Brunswick News

Mindy brings delay to sendoff of Golden Ray

The next-to-last chunk of Golden Ray ship wreckage remained in limbo Thursday in the St. Simons Sound, suspended partially submerged in the steel-girded arches of the VB 10,000 crane vessel where it has been since Sunday. Salvors put operations on “standby” for a time Wednesday and Thursday when Tropical Storm...
News4Jax.com

Clean-up cost, extent of damage caused by Golden Ray still unknown 2 years after sinking

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Salvage crews have finished cutting apart the last two sections of a cargo ship that overturned along the Georgia coast two years ago Wednesday. The multiagency command overseeing demolition of the South Korean freighter Golden Ray said in a news release that the final cut was completed Saturday. Both massive chunks are awaiting removal by barge from the waters off St. Simons Island. They will be transported to a scrapyard in Louisiana.
gcaptain.com

Golden Ray Wreck Removal Nearing End as Final Cut Completed

The end to the Golden Ray wreck removal is finally in sight with the last of seven cuts completed over the weekend near Brunswick, Georgia. The St. Simons Sound Incident Response says the cut to separate sections four and five was completed Saturday, leaving the last two sections that will now need to be lifted onto a barge for eventual towing to a Louisiana recycling facility.
