CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Red Wings re-sign Givani Smith to two-year deal

audacy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple months after protecting Givani Smith in the expansion draft, Steve Yzerman and the Red Wings have re-signed the restricted free agent to a two-year contract, the club announced Tuesday. Now it's up to Smith to crack Detroit's lineup. A second-round pick in 2016, Smith is a hard-nosed forward...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Zdeno Chara signs with the Isles for one year deal

This weekend, it was announced that Zdeno Chara signed with the Isles for a one-year deal. What does this mean for the player and how will this affect the team?. This weekend, 44-year-old defenseman Zdeno Chara signed with the New York Islanders, the team that drafted him back in 1996. This was a surprising move for the defenseman, as many expected him to either go back to the Boston Bruins, where he played for fourteen seasons and was captain, or stay with the Washington Capitals.
NHL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Red Wings announce new helmet sponsor: Meijer

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have a new helmet sponsor and it’s a familiar Michigan name: Meijer. Meijer will have its brand slapped across the Red Wings’ home, away and practice helmets beginning with this week’s NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City, Ilitch Companies announced Wednesday. “We’re thankful to...
NHL
theScore

Report: Cavs sign Valentine to 2-year deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers signed guard Denzel Valentine to a partially guaranteed two-year deal, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Valentine spent the previous five seasons with the Chicago Bulls, averaging 7.4 points, 3.5 boards, and two assists over 232 appearances. The Michigan State standout registered a career-high 10.2 points per...
NBA
Detroit Sports Nation

Top 10 Forwards in Detroit Red Wings History

SID ABEL 1938-1952 (LW) Sid Abel spent 12 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. At one point and time, he was on a line with other Red Wing greats Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay. Abel won three Stanley Cups with the Red Wings in 1943, 1950, 1952. He was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks for cash in 1952 but returned to the Red Wings after he retired to be the head coach from 1957-1970.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Givani Smith
Person
Jonatan Berggren
Person
Lucas Raymond
Person
Steve Yzerman
basketballnews.com

Alize Johnson clears waivers, signs with Bulls on two-year deal

Brooklyn Nets F Alize Johnson cleared waivers, source tells ESPN. He becomes a free agent. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter) ANALYSIS: Wojnarowski added that Alize Johnson has agreed to a two-year, $3.6M deal with the Chicago Bulls, who had a need for power forward depth and the Bulls current roster offers some real opportunity for Johnson.
NBA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Seattle Kraken sign former Red Wing Dennis Cholowski

The Seattle Kraken have reached a contract with Dennis Cholowski, signing him to a one-year, two-way deal. Interestingly enough, the contract will carry an NHL salary of $900,000, more than most two-way deals pay. Kraken GM Ron Francis released a short statement. Dennis is a young defenseman with offensive upside...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Mailbag: Goaltending, Cossa, Raymond & More

One of the best things about being a member of the Red Wings team here at THW is our weekly column The Grind Line in which we all sound off on a topic of our choosing. I think it not only highlights differing perspectives on various Red Wings topics, but it also serves as a vessel for us writers to offer a glimpse into our personalities and our overall thoughts on the team as a whole. If you haven’t checked out that column (or our YouTube show by the same name), I highly recommend it.
NHL
flamesnation.ca

Flames re-sign Connor Mackey (two years, $912.5k AAV)

The Calgary Flames have re-signed 24-year-old defenceman Connor Mackey to a two-year contract worth $912,500 per season, the club announced Wednesday afternoon. Mackey spent most of the 2020–21 season with the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League, leading the team in defensive scoring with 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 27 games. He was also named a Canadian Division all-star.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Wings
chatsports.com

Red Wings Weekly Review: Takeaways from Two Tournament Games

The Detroit Red Wings 5-2 loss to St. Louis in the Prospect Tournament certainly pumped the brakes on the prospect-palooza that had been sweeping the fanbase. Sebastian Cossa looked every bit of an 18-year-old goaltender, Jonatan Berggren exited with an injury and Lucas Raymond is well, Lucas Raymond. Between some...
NHL
wfft.com

Boudens re-signs with Komets, Rymsha & Alvaro agree to deals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Komets announced today that forward Matt Boudens will return to Fort Wayne for the upcoming season. Also, forwards Drake Rymsha and Matt Alvaro have signed deals. Boudens, 27, helped the Komets capture the Kelly Cup during the 2020-21 season scoring three goals, dishing five...
NHL
theScore

Golden Knights re-sign Nolan Patrick to 2-year deal worth $2.4M

The Vegas Golden Knights re-signed forward Nolan Patrick to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $1.2 million, the team announced Sunday. Vegas acquired Patrick from the Nashville Predators in a three-team trade in July, sending forward Cody Glass to the Predators in exchange for the 23-year-old.
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING Tyler Bozak Signs A One Year Deal.

Center Tyler Bozak was one of the coveted remaining free agents on the market as a nice depth piece. Bozak had been speculated to possibly be signing with multiple teams on a PTO however has landed a one year deal instead. The 35 year old will be sticking in around...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Sports
nhltradetalk.com

Flames Sign Stone and Gudbranson to One Year Deals

The Calgary Flames added to their blueline on Friday, signing Erik Gudbranson to a one-year, $1.95 million deal, while also re-signing Michael Stone to a one-year deal worth $750,000. Gudbranson, 29, began the 2020-21 season with the Ottawa Senators before being traded to the Nashville Predators. In a combined 45...
NHL
SportsGrid

Spurs Sign Keita Bates-Diop To Two-Year Deal

The San Antonio Spurs have signed forward Keita Bates-Diop to a two-year contract, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Spurs are the third organization that Bates-Diop has been a part of and after playing on a two-way deal in the 2020-21 season with San Antonio, the Spurs wanted to ensure to lock him down on a long-term contract following his time as a role player for the team. He averaged 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds on 44.8 percent shooting from the field in 30 appearances. The former Ohio State standout was the Big Ten Player of the Year and a consensus All-American in 2017-18 with averages of 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. At 6’8″ and 229 lb., Bates-Diop will continue to bring depth into the frontcourt along with plenty of upside at 25 years old.
NBA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings bring back familiar face on two-year contract

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have re-signed a familiar face as they have inked LW Givani Smith to a two-year contract. Smith, 23, split his third professional campaign between Detroit and the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins in 2020-21. In 16 games with the Red Wings, Smith notched four points (1-3-4) and 21 penalty minutes, while registering 28 hits in 10:35 average time on ice. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound winger notched his first NHL multi-point game with a goal and an assist on Feb. 7 at Florida, while completing the “Gordie Howe Hat Trick” by recording a fighting major in the game as well. Smith also played 25 games for Grand Rapids last season and ranked among team leaders with nine goals (3rd), six assists (T9th), 15 points (7th) and 54 penalty minutes (2nd). Over three full professional seasons, Smith has totaled seven points (3-4-7) and 30 penalty minutes in 37 NHL games with Detroit and 47 points (24-23-47) and 217 penalty minutes in 129 games with the Griffins.
NHL
SLAM

Cleveland Cavaliers Sign Guard Kevin Pangos To Two-Year Deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had an active summer, making quite a few moves and acquiring top-level talent in the draft. They didn’t stop that trend this week, as they signed yet another player to their roster ahead of training camp. According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, Cleveland is signing veteran...
NBA
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings' national TV schedule: If you don't have ESPN-Plus, you're out of luck

Detroit Red Wings fans may wanna look into a streaming service or two if they're trying to watch all 82 games this season. The NHL's new national TV partners, ESPN and Turner Sports, released their schedules for the upcoming season. The Wings, once one of the hottest tickets in the game, don't have the same cache as before — missing the postseason each of the last five years will do that to you. Still, Detroit will get a few looks on the new channels.
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

Dylan Coghlan signs two-year deal with Vegas Golden Knights

Dylan Coghlan will be staying with the Vegas Golden Knights as the restricted free agent defenseman signed a two-year extension Wednesday with an Average Annual Value of $762,500. With Coghlan in the fold and ready for next week’s training camp, the lone player still to be signed is center Nolan...
NHL
chatsports.com

Red Wings: Is ’21-’22 Tyler Bertuzzi’s Rebound Year?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 24: Tyler Bertuzzi #59 of the Detroit Red Wings advances the puck against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on January 24, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Tyler Bertuzzi is coming off a season with the Detroit Red Wings cut short...
NHL
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings: It’s a Prove It Year for Robby Fabbri

Robby Fabbri is on the last year of his contract with the Detroit Red Wings. Like a solid chunk of the roster, Fabbri’s future with the team is uncertain – will he still be a Red Wing when the team is contending? This season could very well answer that question.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy