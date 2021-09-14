CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY bowl projections have Notre Dame stumbling

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
A week ago the USA TODAY bowl projections done by Erick Smith had Notre Dame headed to the Peach Bowl to take on Texas A&M in a meeting that used to be reserved for the Cotton Bowl. Despite not being the College Football Playoff it would be a trip to a New Year’s Six bowl for the Irish.

That took a hit this week however. Smith’s new projections are out and don’t have the 2-0 Irish in the New Year’s Six. Instead, it’s a New Year’s Eve matchup with Auburn in the Gator Bowl.

For whatever its worth, Smith still projects the Aggies to the Peach Bowl despite needing a last-minute drive to escape Colorado with a victory last week.

Auburn has started the year 2-0 but travels to Penn State for a tough showdown this Saturday. Notre Dame and Auburn have never met on the football field.

Notre Dame is 1-2 in its three Gator Bowl appearances.

