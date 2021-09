Coming off a third-place NCHC finish in 2020-21, Minnesota Duluth was slotted second in the 2021-22 NCHC Preseason Poll released on Wednesday. The Bulldogs, who have made the last four NCAA Frozen Fours, picked up three first-place votes to finish second behind three-time NCHC Penrose Cup champion St. Cloud State. The Huskies finished second in the league a year ago and are coming off an appearance in the NCAA championship game.

DULUTH, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO