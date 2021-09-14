Outdoors Digest

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The search continues for Gabby Petito.
The 22-year-old Blue Point, N.Y. native is missing after going on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.
Laundrie returned to the home they shared in Florida – with the van they were traveling in – without Petito.
Police have wanted to question Laundrie about Petito’s disappearance, but he has declined.
Here are notable dates in the search for Petito:
WATCH: Police In Florida Provide Update On Missing Woman Gabby Petito
LATE JUNE: According to North Port, Florida Police, Petito and Laundrie depart on a cross-country trip, planning to reach the West Coast, traveling...
