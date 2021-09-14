Boone County hospitals continue to deal with high ICU patient numbers

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Hospitals in Boone County continue to deal with full or nearly full intensive care units. The high number of people in ICUs causes hospitals to send patients to other health care facilities or have them wait in units not fully equipped for intensive care. MU Health Care reported 69 people in its ICU on Tuesday, with 15 of them positive with COVID-19. UM System President Mun Choi reported on Monday that the ICUs at MU Health Care hospitals were 100% full.