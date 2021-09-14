CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Managing Your Cloud: 5 Benefits of Managed Services

By eWEEK EDITORS
eWeek
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a quandary many organizations face regarding cloud IT services. They can go the do-it-yourself (DIY) route, keeping most, if not everything, involving their IT environments in-house. Or, they can outsource the responsibilities to a third-party company. Both options offer certain benefits, depending on a company’s specific business needs. The...

www.eweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

Benefits of Implementing a School Management Software And Mobile App

Online school management software has helped millions of students by facilitating study resources and academic help since the coronavirus pandemic began. It helped schools to function efficiently and smoothly despite not being able to step out of the house. School management software is designed to be used by people of all ages despite their background in technology. It has undoubtedly improved the teacher-student dynamic and made it easier for students to grasp new topics. The school saves even more money on storing data, paper, hardware, and infrastructure since everything is now manageable online.
SOFTWARE
realtybiznews.com

Streamline Your HOA Management With Software

If you’ve recently joined the board and started to lead your homeowner’s association, you’ve undoubtedly grown familiar with the challenges and hurdles involved in keeping everything operating efficiently. Managing anything is a daunting task, even for the most seasoned folks. Managing a homeowner’s association is twice as challenging in some ways. Fortunately, you can vastly streamline the management process by using a comprehensive HOA management software solution instead of hiring a management firm. Here are a few ways to leverage this type of software to make running your HOA smooth and efficient.
SOFTWARE
Charlotte Business Journal

Local tech firm ETHIX360 launches cloud-based policy management software

Local compliance solutions provider ETHIX360 rolled out its newest platform, PolicyTrac. ETHIX60, founded in 2017 by J Rollins and Bob Latchford, provides comprehensive solutions to employee ethics communication, case management, compliance training and policy management. Rollins said the company is looking to disrupt the industry with its new, cloud-based policy management platform.
SOFTWARE
commercialintegrator.com

ClearOne Releases CONVERGENCE Cloud AV Manager

ClearOne has announced the general availability of its new CONVERGENCE Cloud AV Manager that the company says gives integrators and end users the ability to remotely manage ClearOne systems across multiple rooms, buildings and continents. According to the company, the new service was in beta testing, which was successful. Now,...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Security#Cloud Services#Cloud Infrastructure#Service Level
securityboulevard.com

Kaseya Breach: Key Takeaways for Managed Service Providers

This is a transcript of the Kaseya Webinar: Key Takeaways for Managed Service Providers webinar broadcast on July 29, 2021.This transcript was generated primarily by automated voice recognition with edits for readability. Although highly accurate, you may note minor differences between the audio recording and this transcript. *** This is...
information-age.com

Why the ‘accidental hybrid’ cloud exists, and how to manage it

Adrian Rowley, senior director EMEA at Gigamon, discusses why the 'accidental hybrid' cloud exists, and how to effectively manage it. It is now a given in today’s business environment that enterprises will be using the cloud. Exactly how and what kind of cloud will be determined by where the business is within its digital transformation journey. Typically, a complete migration to the cloud can be a two- to four-year process, meaning that embracing a hybrid environment is practically inevitable. However, while more than half of all organisations are running with a hybrid model, and each business on average uses 3.4 public clouds and 3.9 private clouds at once, only about 40% have a formal operational plan for running this way. This means that monitoring and security tools created pre-pandemic are being required to do a job they were not designed for, and entire workforces are un-informed about the IT environment they are utilising and managing.
TECHNOLOGY
washingtonexec.com

Peraton Receives $60M Award to Provide CDC with Hybrid Cloud Managed Services

Peraton has won an award from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide data center and cloud management services. “CDC’s mission, especially during the ongoing pandemic, is critical to protecting American citizens from health, safety and security threats in the United States and abroad,” said Tarik Reyes, president of Peraton’s Global Health & Financial Solutions sector.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Computer Weekly

Application Performance Management: Improving service availability

If it can't be measured, it can't be managed. Telemetry on applications and IT infrastructure are key to keeping applications running optimally and reducing unplanned downtime. Beyond using telemetry data to respond to abnormal events, historical data analysis can reveal more systemic issues. In this e-guide we look at trends in APM.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
channele2e.com

HP Launches Managed IT Services for Remote Customer PCs

PC and printer giant HP Inc. has introduced more managed services designed to help customers support distributed workforces and work-from-home staff. The effort starts with Adaptive Endpoint Management — a managed service that helps businesses provision and send PCs directly to employees with zero-touch deployment, including security policies. HP said employees can set up a new, remotely managed PC within an hour, without needing to contact an IT manager.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Managing your next digital transformation

John Pocknell, Senior Market Strategist, Quest Software. By leveraging data intelligence, companies can enable data-focused executives to mitigate risk, unleash more value and drive growth. The market is aggressively embracing digital transformation to make faster, better-informed decisions to drive corporate strategy and help grow business, increase operational efficiency and profitability,...
SOFTWARE
eWeek

Semperis’s Mickey Bresman: How to Secure Your Active Directory

What does “identity-driven cyber resilience” mean?. Why is Active Directory (AD) security getting so much attention now, in particular?. Share your top three tips for organizations looking to quickly beef up AD security and recovery. What future trends in cybersecurity do you see as highly important?
TECHNOLOGY
Itproportal

Best cloud management software 2021

The best cloud management software platforms (CMP) make it easier to manage cloud services and reduce costs and overheads. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. This is especially as cloud software is fast become an essential component in any business IT environment, with the ability to...
SOFTWARE
The Guardian

Programme Change & Analytics Manager, Professional Services Firm

This Programme Manager position in the Global Chief Data Office will manage the successful planning, delivery and analysis of all business communications and change management / transformation strategies of the critical Global Programme workstream for Master Data Management (MDM). The role holder will be responsible for performing stakeholder outreach for all engagement and qualitative research, as well as budgetary tracking, monitoring and analysis.
JOBS
eWeek

Box’s Mark Wayland on the Importance of the Content Cloud

Remote work existed long before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, now it is part of every organization, in many cases, permanently. This fundamental change in the way we work has had a highly disruptive impact on organizations. The more distributed the workplace becomes, the more difficult the challenge of managing content becomes. Organizations continue to use file shares and other clunky content sharing systems. Remote workers are emailing sensitive documents from home offices and cafes using unsecured devices. How we communicate and collaborate is evolving, which means content management must also evolve.
TECHNOLOGY
securityintelligence.com

6 Benefits of Using Privileged Access Management

When you think of access, passwords are likely the first thing that pops into your head. While passwords are a large and important part of managing access, there are other aspects to consider as well. Using the full spectrum offered by Privileged Access Management (PAM) can help. It’s easy to...
COMPUTERS
cuereport.com

Cloud Management Solutions Market Share Analysis and Research Report by 2025

Latest update on Cloud Management Solutions Market Analysis report published with an extensive market research, Cloud Management Solutions market growth analysis and Projection by – 2025. this report is highly predictive as it holds the over all market analysis of topmost companies into the Cloud Management Solutions industry. With the classified Cloud Management Solutions market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMware Cloud Management Conference Guide to VMworld 2021

With this VMware Cloud Management conference guide to VMworld 2021, you have a map to the newest innovations, latest announcements, inspirational industry experts – and to fun! Just imagine you have the flexibility to attend a premiere industry conference, to grow your knowledge and expertise, and to interact and exchange ideas with others worldwide on October 5-7, 2021. The VMware Cloud Management team can help you make this a reality. We welcome you to review this guide and register now at vmworld.com.
COMPUTERS
eWeek

DevOps or ‘DevOops’: Three Tips for Successful DevOps

Throughout my career as an IT consultant, working with various platforms and technologies, I’ve encountered a myriad of terms pitched to me to explain how their company is approaching modern software development. Terms like Agile, DevOps, SAFe, among others. All of them come with a passionate group of advocates ready...
COMPUTERS
Android Headlines

How Managed IT Services Help With Business Formation?

Over the last few years, organizations have become more familiar with managed IT services and are seeking help from managed IT providers for certain IT functions, particularly remote IT support, cybersecurity, network monitoring and management, backup, and disaster recovery, etc. This not only enhances the efficiency of the organization but also the output. In addition, the workload is reduced and tons.
CELL PHONES
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Why the Benefits of Procurement Automation Are Not Limited to Procurement Managers

There’s no doubt that the pandemic has had a massive impact on businesses all around the world; the Coronavirus disease (COVID 19) crisis has halted growth, disrupted manufacturing and broken supply chains. But, companies that have embraced the inevitable change of automation are navigating through this crisis successfully. It is no different in procurement. With the growing challenges in procurement, the need for procurement automation is inevitable.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy