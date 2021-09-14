Faith No More & Mr. Bungle cancel tour dates for Mike Patton's mental health
And Mr. Bungle have canceled a batch of upcoming tour dates as frontman Mike Patton cares for his mental health. "I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now," Patton says in a statement. "I don't feel I can give what I should at this point and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent. I am sorry to our fans and hope to make it up to you soon."www.x1065.com
Comments / 0