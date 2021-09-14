Faith No More & Mr. Bungle cancel tour dates for Mike Patton's mental health

Korn have been announced as replacements for on this month’s tour with System Of A Down. Faith No More were originally scheduled to co-headline the tour of the U.S. West Coast with the nu-metal titans. Earlier this week, frontman Mike Patton announced that due to mental health issues that had been ​“exacerbated” by the pandemic, he did not feel he would be able to perform as he would like or fans deserve, and that the band would not be playing. It also meant that upcoming dates with his other band Mr. Bungle would not go ahead.

