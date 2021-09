A couple of weeks ago I shared our front living room, which is finally at a place where we can enjoy it! It brought up a lot of questions on our crystal globe lighting that is in that room. My inspiration for the front room is French Country Cottage vibes that can also be a cozy place for gathering. These pendants were the perfect find. If you would like to see more of these lights in this room, and where to purchase your own, check out this blog posthere [HERE]. These were definitely a splurge item for me, but I knew they were the perfect find for this room. They were an item I didn’t want to compromise on price because of how striking they are. Today as a part of my splurge or save blog post series I rounded up some great crystal globe pendant lights similar to these lights in our front living room!

SHOPPING ・ 13 DAYS AGO