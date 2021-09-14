Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff evaluates his decision making during Sunday’s debut
It was the debut of new Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff this past Sunday during the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. And despite a costly 2nd quarter pick-six, Goff faired well in his first game in the Motor City, completing 38 of 57 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the Lions on touchdown drives of 86 and 59 yards late in the 4th quarter to keep the fans who remained at Ford Field on the edge of their seats.detroitsportsnation.com
