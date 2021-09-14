Haven Tufted Bench From Casaza
Sail away with the Haven accent bench from Casaza. Subtle piping blends with biscuit tufting adorn Haven's generously sized seat with artistry and grace. Haven features dense foam padding covered by soft polyester fabric upholstery for premium seating comfort. Organically flared arms rise from this mid-century accent bench to enhance the decor of your living room, lounge area, bedroom, entryway, or home office. Haven's sturdy rubberwood frame can support up to 800 lbs and rests securely on four splayed wooden legs.
