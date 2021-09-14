Clizia Table Lamp From Vakker
Clizia is a series of shapes fit together to create a perfect balance of reflections and transparencies. The lamp has taken note of natural forms, resembling a cloud that captures the first changing rays of morning sun, or a treetop filtering a play of light and shadows. All of the available versions marry aesthetics with functionality, featuring a magnetic anchoring system, connecting them to the ceiling (for the suspensions and applique). Clizia transforms a space into a landscape without overwhelming it.aspiremetro.com
